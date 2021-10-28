Survey: Companies in manufacturing/production less likely to pay ransoms

Just 19% of organizations whose data was encrypted paid attackers to decrypt their files, compared to a global average of 32%.
36% of respondents were hit with ransomware last year -- in line with the global average of 37%.
68% of those whose data was encrypted restored it using backups, a rate considerably above the global average (57%).
9% of ransomware victims suffered extortion-based attacks.
This rate of extortion is higher than the global average of 7% and may also be linked to the high use of backups, which forces adversaries to find other ways to make money from victims.
Just 7% experienced a drop in their cyber workload vs. a global average of 13%.
This industry also had the fewest respondents who saw improved response time to IT cases (15% vs. a global average of 20%).
The silver lining: cyber skills also increased, with 71% of respondents saying their team’s ability to further develop cybersecurity knowledge and skills increased.
Ensure they have robust ransomware and malware protection in place
Remain vigilant about emerging vulnerabilities on Internet-facing software products they operate on their networks.
Shift some products to vendor-hosted software-as-a-service, which can mitigate some of these risks, as vendors typically patch vulnerabilities in their own deployments of software faster than they can be deployed by on-premises customers.
Fully deploy malware protection on servers and endpoint devices
Monitor products to catch attacks that trigger detections or alerts before an attacker with administrative access can defeat protections.
Have effective data backup practices and business continuity plans, regardless of their size, to ensure that they can survive attacks.