CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon Platform received high marks for featuring a lightweight agent, integrated threat intelligence, and high-level human expertise.

The company was founded with a focus on solving the central problem customers face: stopping the breach, not just malware. The transformation started 11 years ago with the building of the cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The designers believed only a cloud-native architecture could deliver the speed, scale and efficacy required to stop modern attacks. Continuing the big shift was the single, lightweight, smart Falcon agent — driven by AI instead of signatures.

“This forever changed how security was delivered to and experienced by customers,” CrowdStrike told SC Media. “For the first time, organizations could rapidly deploy security at scale, without requiring a reboot, and could deliver protection whether online or offline.”

In fiscal year 2023, the company added 6,694 net-new customers, bringing the total to 23,019, a 41% increase. The platform serves 556 Global 2000 companies, 271 Fortune 500 firms, and 15 of the top 20 U.S. banks. CrowdStrike offers three levels of customer support and claims a 98% customer retention rate.

Continuous updates ensure the platform stays current with the ever-changing threat landscape. CrowdStrike also invests 20% of its non-GAAP financial measures in R&D, leading to consistent innovation. CrowdStrike remains a market leader in endpoint security, with a 17.7% market share according to IDC. The Falcon platform has been widely recognized for its high-quality EDR, EPP, and XDR offerings, meeting customer needs for security, cost reduction, and complexity elimination.