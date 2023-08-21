Lenovo’s Nima Baiati, executive director and general manager of commercial cybersecurity solutions, has successfully developed and managed a strong IT development team, driving investments in next-generation technologies within Lenovo.

Baiati established the company’s Cybersecurity Innovation Center in Israel and has been responsible for cross-functional partnerships with development teams in the United States and Japan. He was instrumental in building the business case for Lenovo’s first security business, working with industry partners such as Microsoft, Intel and AMD to develop new security standards at the chip level.

“Nima developed the industry's first end-to-end security stack from the perspective of the device,” Lenovo told SC Media. “This was the concept of incorporating and beginning with development, then the supply chain, below-OS, and OS-Cloud, unifying this stack with solutions and interoperability. Over the next three-and-a-half years, Nima built a team of product managers, offering development professionals and R&D.”

Under Baiati’s tenure, Lenovo’s SaaS-based subscription revenue model and agile development were introduced. Baiati collaborates closely with Lenovo’s internal security teams to enhance their expertise, and actively shares information on social media to raise awareness about evolving cybersecurity risks and the need for innovative solutions.