Versa Networks won this category for offering a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture for enterprises that offers protection and connectivity for users, devices, and sites to workloads and applications.

The platform promises to simplify how companies secure and connect their assets, improving their security posture, user-to-application experience, and operational efficiency. Versa SASE offers consistent policies to optimize network performance and secure application access anywhere, at any time, through a cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid approach.

“Our product and engineering teams follow an aggressive two-week sprint/release cycle,” Versa Networks told SC Media. “This quick release frequency allows the company to constantly improve and outpace any market requirements.”

Versa SASE's subscription model lets customers purchase on user or bandwidth tier, increasing flexibility and lowering costs compared to traditional networks.