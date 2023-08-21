VMware’s cloud-based Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) took the top spot in SC Media’s Best Mobile Security Solution category for effectively addressing the growing number of mobile compromises in recent years.

The platform was designed to deliver advanced security for corporate and employee smartphones. MTD supports Android, iOS, and Chrome OS devices, and also protects against web and content vulnerabilities, application-based threats, zero-day threats, and machine-in-the-middle attacks.

“Talking with customers it was clear that mobile security efficacy is a problem,” VMware told SC Media. “Even when a mobile security app required a corporate policy, the app must launch to activate. MTD integrates with Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub, an app that employees use for work, thereby eliminating the need to activate a second, mobile security-specific app.”

VMware Workspace ONE MTD offers flexibility for employees to use their preferred mobile devices while maintaining security compliance. Workspace ONE offers a flexible total cost of ownership, with scalable licensing models and features for different user types. Updates to the software occur periodically, and the service leverages Lookout’s back-end AI to update its database of malicious content and threats. By integrating MTD with Workspace ONE UEM, IT teams can set conditions for auto-remediation and manage risk in real-time.