SC Award Winners 2024 Abnormal Security – Best Security Company

In a cybersecurity landscape where threats evolve faster than ever, staying ahead of attackers requires more than cutting-edge technology—it demands relentless innovation, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to customer success. Abnormal Security, winner of the Best Security Company at the 2024 SC Awards, has proven it has what it takes to not just compete but dominate the market. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent the most sophisticated email threats, Abnormal Security has set a new standard for how organizations can protect their digital assets.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2024 SC Awards special coverage page.)

But success in cybersecurity isn’t just about technology; it’s about building trust with clients, continuously evolving to address new threats, and maintaining a dedicated, expert team. In the words of Sharon Florentine from Canalys, "To be a leading cybersecurity company, you need a combination of deep technical expertise, a strong understanding of evolving threats, innovative solutions, and a customer-centric approach". This philosophy is embodied in every facet of Abnormal Security’s operations.

What It Takes to Dominate in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is one of the most competitive and demanding industries in the world. To succeed, companies must continuously innovate, hiring the best talent, developing cutting-edge solutions, and fostering strong partnerships. Abnormal Security, founded in 2018, has quickly risen to the top, driven by an understanding of these core principles.

The company’s AI-native platform addresses one of the most critical vulnerabilities in any organization—human error. By analyzing and learning from human behavior, Abnormal’s platform detects anomalies and stops threats like phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and account takeovers that exploit human weaknesses. It’s this deep understanding of human behavior that gives Abnormal an edge over traditional security solutions.

In a world where 93.9% of cyberattacks begin with email, Abnormal’s comprehensive approach has made it the go-to solution for over 2,000 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500. From global enterprises like Maersk to tech giants like Xerox and Mattel, companies are choosing Abnormal Security because it goes beyond the surface, offering AI-powered threat detection that adapts to evolving risks.

AI Innovation and Customer Trust: The Winning Formula

Winning the Best Security Company award didn’t happen overnight. Abnormal Security’s rapid rise to success is backed by its unwavering focus on innovation and customer trust. The company’s growth is staggering—having doubled its customer base in just one year and crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in record time. This makes Abnormal one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies ever.

Abnormal’s flagship product, Inbound Email Security, leverages AI and machine learning to detect threats that traditional secure email gateways miss. For instance, Comfort Systems USA saw immediate results after deploying Abnormal, as the platform blocked over 800 sophisticated BEC attacks in a matter of months. Christopher Chambers, VP of Information Security at Comfort Systems USA, praised the platform: Abnormal quickly proved it had the edge in spotting sophisticated threats that our previous systems missed.”

For Abnormal, customer trust isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the cornerstone of their business model. The company has achieved a 99% customer recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights, with customers continually praising the platform’s effectiveness and the company’s dedication to post-sale support.

The Challenge of Innovation: What Sets Abnormal Apart

In cybersecurity, standing still is the fastest way to fail. The threat landscape changes daily, and to stay relevant, companies must invest heavily in research and development. Abnormal Security has been at the forefront of innovation, regularly introducing new features to address emerging threats.

In 2023 alone, Abnormal expanded its capabilities to protect against AI-generated threats and QR code phishing attacks. This forward-thinking approach keeps the platform one step ahead of attackers, ensuring that it can handle not just today’s threats, but tomorrow’s as well.

But technology alone isn’t enough. The company’s success also stems from its customer-focused philosophy. Abnormal doesn’t just sell a product; it offers a comprehensive partnership. Robert Woods, Sr. Cloud Computing Director at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, highlighted this: “We want to ensure our customers have the best experience, and Abnormal has allowed us to do that by protecting both our employees and clients.”

Building an Award-Winning Team

Another crucial element to success in the cybersecurity world is having a skilled, dedicated team. Abnormal’s leadership understands that, in a field where technology evolves faster than training programs can keep up, having the best people on board is essential.

According to Canalys, talent acquisition and retention are two of the biggest challenges in cybersecurity. Abnormal Security has responded by building a culture that attracts top talent and fosters innovation. Their commitment to excellence, both in product development and customer service, ensures they stay at the top of the industry. Tas Jalali, Head of Cybersecurity at AC Transit, expressed the company’s focus on client success: “Abnormal listens to our needs and makes changes based on our input, which we really love.”

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Abnormal Security

With the cybersecurity industry projected to reach $268.13 billion in 2024, companies like Abnormal Security are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The company’s focus on AI-driven innovation, combined with its exceptional customer service and ability to stay ahead of emerging threats, ensures that Abnormal will remain a leader in the space for years to come.

Winning the Best Security Company award at the 2024 SC Awards isn’t just a testament to Abnormal Security’s achievements—it’s a recognition of the hard work, innovation, and dedication that goes into dominating one of the most competitive markets in the world. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: Abnormal Security has what it takes to lead the way.

(Who else won this year’s 2024 SC Awards? Visit the winners’ circle and find out.)