SC Award Winners 2024  Adamnetworks – Best SASE Solution

Adamnetworks has claimed the prestigious Best SASE Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards for its cutting-edge product, adam:ONE. In a cybersecurity landscape where traditional reactive methods often fall short, adam:ONE stands out by providing a proactive, zero-trust security solution designed to eliminate threats before they infiltrate networks. This recognition places Adamnetworks among the leading innovators in the increasingly competitive Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market.

Addressing Modern Threats with a Zero-Trust Model

The rise of remote work, cloud-based services, and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks has led to growing advocacy for zero trust principles. Transnational cybersecurity agencies, including the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have emphasized the importance of adopting SASE solutions to improve network access security. Adamnetworks’ adam:ONE platform responds directly to this need, using a Zero Trust Connectivity (ZTc) framework to monitor and secure outbound connections, proactively blocking suspicious or unauthorized traffic.

Unlike traditional approaches that only engage once an attack is already in motion, adam:ONE leverages advanced technologies like DNS filtering, dynamic allow-listing, and proprietary “Don’t Talk to Strangers” (DTTS) technology to stop threats at the very beginning of the attack chain. As highlighted in the company’s SC Awards submission, this approach offers comprehensive protection for any device that connects to the public internet.

A Solution That Delivers on its Promises

One of the key factors in Adamnetworks’ win is its ability to simplify complex security challenges for organizations of all sizes. Jeff Engelbrecht, General Manager at CSN-West End Auto Body Ltd., lauded adam:ONE for its unique ability to block malicious connections, even if a user clicks on a dangerous link: *“Its AI system scans unknown IP addresses and blocks outbound connections to unsafe connections, so even if someone clicks a malicious link, it is blocked.”* Engelbrecht also praised Adamnetworks' support team for their responsiveness and professionalism.

Another customer, Thomas Rawlings, Technology Project Manager at JDRM Engineering, explained how adam:ONE improved his company's network security: “After much research, ADAMnetworks really stood out. The system provides a unique way to secure our network, and we are far more confident in our data protection capabilities now.”

Fulfilling the Demand for Scalable Security

As companies scale and adopt more cloud-based services, the need for solutions that can grow with them has never been greater. Adamnetworks meets this need with its scalable offerings, from the DNSharmony® service to the more comprehensive adam:ONE. The platform caters to both small and large enterprises, with customers able to scale their security solutions based on organizational size and threat landscape.

Particularly for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and midmarket organizations, Adamnetworks offers the ability to enforce zero-trust risk policies through a cloud-based architecture that simplifies management while enhancing security. This approach is critical in today’s environment, where 82% of data breaches involve a human element, making identity security and proactive defense more important than ever.

Global Push for SASE Adoption

Adamnetworks’ win comes at a time when global cybersecurity agencies are advocating for wider adoption of SASE and Secure Service Edge (SSE) frameworks. These frameworks, which converge network and security functions into a single, cloud-based solution, have become the gold standard for protecting geographically dispersed workforces and cloud-based applications.

The SASE market is booming, with Gartner estimating that it grew by 35% in 2023, reaching nearly $9 billion. This growth is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2027. As businesses seek to improve their security posture while maintaining agility, platforms like adam:ONE offer a forward-thinking solution that aligns with these market trends.

Looking Ahead: Continuous Innovation

Adamnetworks is not resting on its laurels. The company is actively working on new features and enhancements, including more automated controls for network administrators and expanded threat detection capabilities. The company also launched a Licensed Technology Partner (LTP) program to empower MSSPs with the tools and training needed to deploy zero-trust strategies effectively.

With updates to both the cloud-based controller (“Brain”) and the on-premise DNS resolver (“Muscle”), adam:ONE is designed to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. The platform’s simplicity and ability to integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 further enhance its usability, making it a robust option for organizations looking to future-proof their security.

Adamnetworks’ Best SASE Solution win at the 2024 SC Awards highlights the company’s commitment to proactive security and zero-trust principles. By offering scalable, easy-to-manage solutions that eliminate threats before they can take hold, Adamnetworks is positioned to play a key role in the growing SASE market. As global cybersecurity agencies continue to push for zero-trust adoption, Adamnetworks is well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the years to come.

