SC Award Winners 2024 Adaptive Shield – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

Adaptive Shield has emerged as a key player in the cloud security landscape, winning the Best Cloud Security Management Solution title at the 2024 SC Awards. The company's SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) platform addresses the growing need for comprehensive security in the SaaS ecosystem, a critical issue as enterprises increasingly rely on services like Google Workspace, Box, and Microsoft 365, which now account for 70% of their software usage.

The Adaptive Shield SSPM platform distinguishes itself by providing proactive, continuous monitoring of an organization’s SaaS environment, mitigating threats such as misconfigurations, identity issues, and third-party app risks. This holistic approach is vital in a landscape where managing security across various applications is complex, with each department often overseeing its own security measures, limiting centralized control. Adaptive Shield integrates seamlessly with over 150 applications and offers custom app support, positioning it as a leader in the cloud security market.

In a Forrester Consulting study, Adaptive Shield's platform demonstrated impressive results, including a 201% return on investment within six months and a 70% improvement in the detection of security misconfigurations. This speaks to the company’s ability to not only secure applications but also streamline compliance and improve collaboration between security and business teams. By continually evolving to meet emerging threats, including the integration of GenAI risk management tools, Adaptive Shield remains a cutting-edge solution in the SaaS security space. With customers ranging from Fortune 100 companies to smaller enterprises, Adaptive Shield's robust customer base and strategic partnerships with firms like Blackstone underscore its reputation and impact in the cybersecurity market. The platform’s scalability, ease of deployment, and customer support further cement its place as a vital tool in the fight to secure increasingly complex digital environments.

