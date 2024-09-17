SC Award Winners 2024 Armis  – Best Vulnerability Management Solution

Armis has been recognized with the Best Vulnerability Management Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards for its cutting-edge Armis Centrix platform. As businesses grapple with the increasing volume and complexity of vulnerabilities across their digital environments, Armis Centrix provides a streamlined, risk-based solution that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their potential business impact. With the time-to-exploit window for new vulnerabilities shrinking rapidly and the average patching time still taking up to 150 days, organizations need a solution that allows them to efficiently manage risk without compromising business operations.

Armis Centrix stands apart by offering comprehensive coverage across both IT and OT environments, automatically identifying vulnerabilities and providing security teams with the critical context they need to prioritize remediation efforts. Unlike traditional scanners that often lack this level of visibility, Armis Centrix consolidates vulnerability data from all assets, offering detailed insights into each asset's owner, location, and role within the business.

The platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate with existing IT and OT security stacks has been a driving factor behind its rapid adoption. Armis' customer base spans Fortune 500 companies and national governments, with a 50% adoption rate for multiple Armis solutions across global enterprises. The company’s focus on customer support, demonstrated by its impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 63, further solidifies Armis Centrix as a trusted solution for vulnerability management.

The SaaS-based platform provides a quick time-to-value, minimizing deployment complexities and reducing the total cost of ownership. With automated updates rolled out quarterly, customers benefit from continual improvements without any additional costs or service disruptions. In today’s fast-evolving threat landscape, Armis Centrix delivers the precise mix of automation, visibility, and context that organizations need to stay ahead of emerging risks.

