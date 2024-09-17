SC Award Winners 2024 Clar Rosso  – Innovator of the Year

Clar Rosso, CEO of ISC2, has been named Innovator of the Year at the 2024 SC Awards, a recognition that highlights her transformative leadership in the cybersecurity industry. With more than two decades of experience, Rosso has consistently driven progress, setting bold goals for the future of cybersecurity and creating pathways to fill the global workforce gap in this critical field.

At the helm of ISC2, the world’s largest IT security organization, Rosso has overseen the launch of key initiatives, including the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledge. This initiative provides individuals with access to foundational cybersecurity education and a free opportunity to earn the Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) credential. Under Rosso’s guidance, more than 390,000 individuals enrolled in the program in just 18 months, with over 49,000 achieving certification. By creating a pipeline of talent, she is not only addressing the global shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals but also making the industry more accessible to diverse groups.

Rosso’s leadership is also evident in her advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in cybersecurity. When she took on the role of CEO, DEI efforts were largely buzzwords within the industry. In response, Rosso launched initiatives to foster a more inclusive workforce, partnering with over 30 organizations, including AWSN and Women4Cyber, to increase the representation of women and minorities in the field. Her efforts have made ISC2 a leader in promoting diversity and addressing the systemic challenges faced by underrepresented groups in cybersecurity.

Her innovative approach extends beyond workforce development. Rosso has spearheaded the development of AI-backed, self-paced training for ISC2 certifications, such as the CC, CISSP, and CSSLP. This forward-thinking strategy ensures that cybersecurity professionals stay up to date with the latest tools and techniques, including artificial intelligence (AI), while encouraging employers to adopt modern, flexible learning pathways. In a time when AI-driven threats are becoming more sophisticated, Rosso's initiatives empower cybersecurity professionals to proactively address emerging challenges.

As an advocate for the cybersecurity profession, Rosso has testified before Congress and other global governing bodies, strengthening ISC2’s profile on the world stage. She has built relationships with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), ensuring that cybersecurity professionals have a voice in shaping policy, legislation, and regulations.

Rosso’s efforts to elevate the cybersecurity profession extend to her leadership within ISC2. Under her direction, ISC2 has experienced record growth, now exceeding 600,000 members globally. Her relentless focus on innovation and inclusion has made her a driving force in the industry and a deserving recipient of the "Innovator of the Year" title.

In a world where the cybersecurity workforce gap continues to widen, Clar Rosso’s vision and leadership have created new opportunities for individuals to enter the field, while her dedication to diversity and education ensures that cybersecurity is more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

