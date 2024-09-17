SC Award Winners 2024 Commvault  – Best Business Continuity, Disaster, Ransomware Recovery Solution

In today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape, companies face a grim reality—cyberattacks are no longer a question of "if" but "when." For Commvault, this challenge represents an opportunity to innovate. Their Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery platform, now the winner of the 2024 SC Awards for Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution, is setting a new standard in how organizations recover from cyberattacks, especially ransomware.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2024 SC Awards special coverage page.)

Ransomware has transformed the traditional approach to disaster recovery, as attacks grow more sophisticated and frequent. The average cost of a ransomware attack in 2023 was estimated at $4.54 million per incident, excluding ransom payments. With companies facing an average downtime of 24 days per attack, the stakes have never been higher. Commvault’s Cleanroom Recovery offers a game-changing solution by allowing businesses to recover securely and quickly in an isolated environment, ensuring that malicious code doesn’t reinfect systems during recovery.

AI-Powered Cleanroom for Faster, Cleaner Recovery

Commvault Cleanroom Recovery leverages “AI-enhanced Cleanpoint Validation” to quickly identify the last clean recovery point. This not only speeds up recovery times but also minimizes operational disruption. With **60% of businesses predicted to adopt AI-enhanced cyber defense tools by 2025**, Commvault is staying ahead of the curve by integrating AI into their recovery processes. Kevin Cronin, CEO of Kelyn Technologies, describes the platform as “our answer to mitigating today’s ransomware threats, providing a secure environment to assess and ensure recoverability”.

Addressing the Growing Threat of Ransomware

In a world where 75% of IT organizations are expected to face ransomware attacks by 2026**, solutions like Commvault’s Cleanroom Recovery are essential. Ransomware attacks rose by 28% in 2023, with hackers increasingly targeting backup systems, leaving organizations vulnerable to reinfection if recovery environments aren’t clean. Commvault’s solution allows companies to regularly test their recovery plans in a safe, isolated environment, ensuring that they are always prepared to recover swiftly if the worst happens.

Aung Oo, General Manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft, emphasizes the platform's transformative impact, stating, “Commvault Cleanroom Recovery augments air-gapped data protection with fast and secure recovery, enabling customers to test their resilience plans and recover to a trusted clean location in Azure”.

A Proactive Solution in a Critical Market

The disaster recovery market is experiencing rapid growth, with a “compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” projected between 2023 and 2030. As organizations increasingly rely on cyber resilience strategies, Commvault is well-positioned to meet this demand with its forward-thinking approach to recovery. By continuously testing and retesting recovery environments, Cleanroom Recovery ensures that businesses aren’t just reacting to threats but actively preparing for them.

With a rapidly growing customer base that includes American Pacific Mortgage and Emerson Electric, Commvault’s Cleanroom Recovery is proving itself invaluable. As Michele Buschman, CIO of American Pacific Mortgage, states, "Cleanroom Recovery is a game-changer for Commvault Cloud. The level of confidence and security this innovative solution can provide is invaluable".

The Future of Cyber Resilience

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, Commvault is leading the charge with a platform that offers more than just recovery—it offers peace of mind. By ensuring that recovery environments are isolated and secure, Commvault Cleanroom Recovery provides a proactive approach to disaster preparedness, making it a critical tool for any organization facing the growing threat of ransomware.

In today’s high-stakes environment, where downtime can mean millions in losses, Commvault’s solution allows businesses to recover fast, recover clean, and recover with confidence.

(Who else won this year’s 2024 SC Awards? Visit the winners’ circle and find out.)