SC Award Winners 2024 Edgio – Best Application Security Solution

Edgio has secured a major victory at the 2024 SC Awards, winning the title of Best Application Security Solution for its innovative Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform. As the threat landscape becomes increasingly dominated by AI-driven attacks, Edgio’s ASM offers organizations a proactive solution to stay ahead of vulnerabilities in their expanding digital presence. By continuously discovering and inventorying web assets, detecting exposures, and providing centralized management for remediation, Edgio’s ASM ensures businesses can identify and mitigate threats before they cause harm.

In an era where **60% of data breaches** are linked to web applications, according to Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, the need for robust application security has never been more pressing. Edgio’s ASM takes application security to the next level by providing continuous, real-time monitoring of vulnerabilities and exposures across the attack surface. Unlike traditional vulnerability management tools, which often deliver overwhelming reports of hundreds of issues, Edgio’s ASM breaks down vulnerabilities into manageable pieces, enabling faster remediation and minimizing disruption to development teams.

What Sets Edgio Apart in Application Security?

The integration of Edgio’s ASM with its Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution offers businesses an end-to-end security platform that not only identifies vulnerabilities but also protects against zero-day threats, including DDoS attacks, API breaches, and client-side attacks like Magecart. By ensuring continuous visibility into web assets and automatically deploying virtual patches to defend against identified vulnerabilities, Edgio’s ASM stands out as a comprehensive solution that streamlines security while enhancing operational efficiency.

Customer testimonials have underscored the value of Edgio’s security solutions. Robert Kugler, Head of Security & Compliance at Cresta, highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and customer focus: “Edgio has been instrumental in helping us manage vulnerabilities across our entire attack surface. Their ASM solution doesn’t just alert us to issues—it helps us act on them immediately, and their customer support is unmatched”.

Industry Data Reflects the Growing Need for Proactive Application Security

With the rising complexity of modern web applications and APIs, security professionals are struggling to gain visibility into their digital infrastructure. “57% of security professionals” report that visibility into applications and APIs is a top challenge, and as organizations increasingly rely on APIs, they become a prime target for attackers. Edgio’s ASM directly addresses this challenge by offering continuous monitoring, ensuring that security teams can see every asset, evaluate its risk, and take action to mitigate potential breaches.

Moreover, the importance of proactive application security is reflected in the growing adoption of **AI and Machine Learning (ML)** technologies. Edgio’s platform leverages real-time AI to detect, respond, and adapt to evolving threats, allowing businesses to stay one step ahead. As more enterprises turn to AI-driven solutions, platforms like Edgio’s ASM are becoming indispensable in defending against sophisticated attacks.

Looking to the Future of Application Security

As AI-driven threats and zero-day vulnerabilities continue to proliferate, Edgio remains committed to innovation. The company plans to expand the capabilities of its ASM platform by integrating more advanced security testing tools, such as Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), ensuring that businesses can proactively address security from the very beginning of the software development lifecycle.

By combining world-class technology with a proactive approach to application security, Edgio is not just protecting businesses today but positioning them for success in the future. In the fast-evolving world of cybersecurity, where visibility and rapid response are paramount, Edgio’s Attack Surface Management solution is a game-changer, helping organizations mitigate risk and safeguard their digital assets in real time. In an age where vulnerabilities can be exploited in seconds, Edgio’s award-winning solution proves that the best defense is a proactive one.

