SC Award Winners 2024 F5 – Best API Security Solution

F5's Distributed Cloud API Security solution has earned the Best API Security Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards, solidifying its place as a leader in the API security market. With the rapid rise of API usage in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, attackers are increasingly targeting APIs, exploiting weaknesses in authentication and access controls. F5’s solution addresses these risks by offering comprehensive, end-to-end API security that covers the entire lifecycle—from code development through production.

A key strength of F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is its integration of API discovery, governance, and security into the CI/CD pipeline, which is crucial as organizations adopt DevOps practices. This "shift-left" approach ensures that API vulnerabilities are detected and addressed early in the development process. Coupled with "shield-right" capabilities for continuous monitoring and AI-driven protection, F5 provides an unmatched 360-degree view of the API attack surface. This visibility, combined with inline enforcement and governance, helps organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated API-based attacks.

In terms of customer adoption, F5 has seen substantial growth, with a 75% year-over-year increase in active subscriptions as of Q3 2024. Their platform has already secured billions of API requests and mitigated millions of attacks. F5 also excels in customer support, offering 24/7 resources, pre-sales engineering, and a managed services option, which ensures clients can scale their API security seamlessly, regardless of the deployment environment.

By simplifying the complex world of API security into a single, scalable solution, F5's offering is vital to modern enterprises dealing with sprawling, multicloud infrastructures. As organizations face growing threats in the digital space, F5 Distributed Cloud API Security stands out as a powerful, proactive defense tool.

