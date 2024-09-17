SC Award Winners 2024 Fortinet  – Best Professional Certification Program

Fortinet's Network Security Expert (NSE) Certification Program has claimed the Best Professional Certification Program award at the 2024 SC Awards. With the cybersecurity talent gap widening, Fortinet’s revamped certification structure—launched in October 2023—plays a crucial role in addressing this global challenge. The NSE program features five proficiency levels, each offering multiple certifications that cater to varying career paths and job requirements in cybersecurity. The program is designed not only to educate but to provide hands-on, product-based learning from an early stage, setting professionals on a fast track to competency.

What differentiates Fortinet’s NSE certification is its deep integration of both core knowledge and specific product expertise. Unlike other programs that focus on theoretical training, NSE provides hands-on labs and real-world application experiences from the second proficiency level onward. This ensures that professionals gain actionable insights applicable to multiple vendor environments. Fortinet’s close integration with industry trends and threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs also keeps certifications highly relevant.

With over 1.5 million certifications issued globally and year-over-year growth of 30%, Fortinet’s program has already established itself as a leader in the space. In fact, the global cybersecurity workforce needs to grow by 3.4 million workers to close the gap, highlighting the critical need for programs like Fortinet's NSE.

By providing scalable, flexible options for learning—including self-paced and instructor-led formats—the NSE program ensures that cybersecurity professionals worldwide can access up-to-date training that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

