SC Award Winners 2024 HYAS – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

HYAS Infosec has clinched the Best Threat Intelligence Technology award at the 2024 SC Awards for its HYAS Insight platform, a solution that redefines threat detection and investigation in a time when cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever. As organizations face mounting risks of fraud and cyberattacks, HYAS Insight provides unparalleled threat attribution capabilities, making it indispensable in the cybersecurity landscape.

HYAS Insight allows organizations to uncover malicious activities with remarkable speed and precision by leveraging unique data assets and advanced analytics. The platform’s access to exclusive datasets, combined with a sophisticated graph database, enables users to map threat actor infrastructure in ways few other platforms can match. This intelligence capability not only provides real-time visibility into attacker behaviors but also allows organizations to preemptively monitor and block bad actors, ultimately reducing the window of vulnerability.

What sets HYAS Insight apart is its seamless integration into existing security operations through a JSON API, minimizing operational strain while maximizing data enrichment. For example, one global financial institution facing daily losses of up to $1 million due to cyber fraud utilized HYAS Insight to quickly identify and apprehend the attacker with the help of international law enforcement. Furthermore, clients consistently report a threefold reduction in case resolution time, highlighting the platform’s ability to deliver results swiftly and effectively.

This award comes at a time when threat intelligence is critical to cybersecurity defense strategies. According to a 2023 Ponemon Institute report, 63% of organizations surveyed admitted to having difficulty detecting cyber threats. With HYAS Insight, clients experience not only faster resolution but also enhanced accuracy, providing them with a vital edge in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

