SC Award Winners 2024 INE Security – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

In a cybersecurity landscape where skills gaps continue to challenge organizations, INE Security has earned the title of Best IT Security-Related Training Program at the 2024 SC Awards. The company’s comprehensive and immersive approach to cybersecurity training sets it apart, providing hands-on learning experiences that are tailored to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving field.

The award recognizes INE’s commitment to bridging the cybersecurity skills gap, a problem that continues to plague businesses worldwide. According to industry reports, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals far outpaces supply, with over 700,000 unfilled positions in the U.S. alone. INE’s robust training platform offers a solution, equipping professionals with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to defend against today’s most pressing threats.

A Hands-On, Role-Based Approach

One of the standout features of INE Security’s training program is its real-world focus. As David Duncan, Director of Pentesting and Threat Intelligence at RedPoint Labs, explained, the hands-on approach gave his team practical skills they could immediately apply: *“It is practical, it’s hands-on — this is no joke, they actually want you to be able to do the work.”* Duncan noted that his team members, many of whom earned certifications such as eJPT and eWAPT, were able to directly use what they learned in real-world engagements.

This approach is central to INE’s philosophy. Kathryn Brown, Director of Global Strategic Communications at INE, emphasized that the program’s strength lies in its continuous cycle of learning, ensuring that teams stay current on emerging threats while mastering the latest security technologies. The platform includes over 3,400 interactive labs and more than 8,000 hours of training videos, giving learners ample opportunities to test their knowledge in safe, simulated environments.

Training for the Real World

INE’s training is structured to address the key threats that IT security professionals face daily, including phishing, social engineering, malware, and ransomware. By using gamification, simulations, and interactive exercises, INE ensures that learners remain engaged and can apply their skills under realistic conditions. The platform’s Skill Sonar feature allows managers to assess the progress of their teams, identify skill gaps, and create personalized training playlists to target those gaps.

For companies like PwC and Deloitte, which have integrated INE’s training into their cybersecurity programs, the value of the platform is clear. Mark Staal Steenberg, an Incident Response Manager at Deloitte, highlighted how the program’s flexibility allowed him to complete six certifications during the COVID lockdown, tying together key concepts in threat hunting, incident response, and digital forensics.

Continuous Learning for a Changing Landscape

The continuous learning model that INE offers is critical in today’s fast-moving cybersecurity environment. Cyber threats evolve quickly, and yesterday’s training may not be enough to combat tomorrow’s attacks. INE addresses this by regularly updating its content, adding new labs and courses as soon as new vulnerabilities or threats are discovered. For example, INE recently added labs focused on the Log4j vulnerability and XZ Backdoor, ensuring that learners are equipped to handle real-world incidents as they arise.

The platform also supports a wide range of certifications, from entry-level exams like eJPT to more advanced certifications such as eCDFP (Certified Digital Forensics Professional) and eCTHP (Certified Threat Hunting Professional). This ensures that learners at all stages of their careers, from beginners to seasoned professionals, can find courses that meet their needs.

A Global Impact

INE Security’s reach extends across industries and geographies, with more than 150,000 students and Fortune 500 clients relying on its training to prepare for the challenges of cybersecurity. By offering tailored training solutions for businesses of all sizes, INE helps organizations enhance their security posture and build resilient, skilled teams capable of responding to evolving threats.

As the cybersecurity landscape grows more complex, INE Security’s commitment to hands-on, immersive training makes it a leader in the field. The company’s win at the 2024 SC Awards is a testament to its role in shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

