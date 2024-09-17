SC Award Winners 2024 Neovera – Best Managed Security Service

Neovera has been recognized with the prestigious Best Managed Security Service award at the 2024 SC Awards, thanks to its innovative and tailored approach to cybersecurity. In an era where 75% of companies face the risk of a material cyberattack, Neovera’s Managed Cybersecurity Solutions stand out by delivering full lifecycle management of enterprise environments, ensuring the protection of critical data, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance. Neovera's services are particularly essential for industries like finance and healthcare, where even minor security lapses can lead to significant losses.

Neovera’s approach focuses on combining 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring with advanced vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and endpoint protection. This holistic service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, offering real-time threat detection, proactive incident response, and robust disaster recovery plans. In a recent year, Neovera experienced a staggering 1270% growth in customers, reflecting the rising demand for sophisticated, customizable managed security services.

The growth of managed security services providers (MSSPs) is fueled by the increasing complexity of cyberattacks. According to industry research, the global managed security services market, valued at $27.2 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030. Neovera’s continuous investment in expanding its security operations and its acquisition of 10-D Security in 2023 position it at the forefront of this expanding market. The acquisition enhances Neovera’s capabilities in vulnerability management, enabling it to identify and mitigate over 58,000 potential threats across its clients’ infrastructures.

With a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware and data breaches, Neovera's customized approach and focus on client-specific needs ensure that businesses can navigate an increasingly hostile cybersecurity landscape with confidence. The company’s human-centric model, combined with cutting-edge technology, has cemented Neovera’s status as a leader in managed security services.

