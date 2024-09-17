SC Award Winners 2024 NetBrain – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

NetBrain Technologies has secured the title of Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution at the 2024 SC Awards, a recognition of its groundbreaking product, NetBrain Next-Gen Release 11.3. This innovative solution is designed to address a critical challenge in today’s cybersecurity landscape: the constant risk posed by misconfigurations, compliance drift, and the increasing complexity of modern networks. With the rise of cloud computing, remote work, and virtualization, manual security assessments are no longer feasible, making NetBrain's automation a game-changer for enterprises.

NetBrain’s solution allows security and network operations teams to continuously validate network configurations against predefined “golden rules” and best practices. This proactive approach ensures that any security gaps, such as misconfigured firewalls or unencrypted device passwords, are identified and addressed before they lead to breaches. As Mahmoud Elgebaly of Saudi Telecom notes, "NetBrain’s support is the best I’ve ever seen," underscoring the product's capacity to streamline network security management.

The increasing complexity of modern networks means that even the smallest misconfiguration can result in significant vulnerabilities. According to Gartner’s 2023 findings, continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) is becoming essential as organizations manage sprawling attack surfaces. NetBrain aligns with this trend by automating vulnerability assessments, especially when network changes or new applications are introduced, preventing the introduction of new vulnerabilities.

In a highly competitive market, NetBrain’s impressive growth speaks to its success. From 2020 to 2023, the company saw a 220% increase in annual recurring revenue and maintains a net revenue retention rate of 118%. The solution is trusted by a third of the Fortune 500, including major organizations such as British Telecom and the City and County of Denver, where it saved 150-200 hours of manual labor each week.

NetBrain’s automation-driven approach to continuous threat exposure management ensures that organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats. By automating routine security assessments, enterprises reduce human error and free up valuable resources, allowing IT teams to focus on higher-value tasks. As networks become more complex, NetBrain provides the tools to maintain compliance and security, making it a worthy winner of this prestigious award.

