SC Award Winners 2024 Nightfall AI  – Best Data Security Solution

Nightfall AI, an artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform, has been recognized with the Best Data Security Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards. The company's innovative approach to data protection, which leverages AI to secure sensitive information across cloud services, email, and endpoint devices, comes at a time when data breaches are surging globally, growing by 20% in 2023 alone.

Nightfall AI’s platform uses machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to detect, prevent, and remediate threats to personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and other sensitive data. Its GenAI-powered platform provides up to 85% more accuracy than traditional data loss prevention (DLP) systems, making it a standout solution in a market struggling with the growing complexity of cloud-based and distributed environments.

Meeting a Growing Threat

As companies increasingly shift to cloud-based workflows and remote work environments, the risk of data exposure has risen sharply. According to cybersecurity experts, the average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million in 2023, with a rise in breaches associated with human error and poor data security practices. Nightfall AI addresses these vulnerabilities by automating the detection and remediation of sensitive data leaks, helping companies safeguard their information across SaaS applications like Slack, Jira, and GitHub.

Nightfall’s solution offers significant advantages, including the ability to integrate seamlessly with an organization's existing infrastructure, improving visibility and reducing false positive alerts. Alexander Koshlich, Director of Information Security at Exabeam, highlighted the platform’s impact: “Before Nightfall, we had a lot of noise because we were dealing with a wide variety of logs and data sources. However, with Nightfall, we saw a drastic 60% reduction in noise, paired with a true positive rate of over 90% for detecting secrets, like passwords.”

AI-Powered Security for a New Era

The role of AI in cybersecurity has grown dramatically in recent years, with companies turning to machine learning and AI to enhance their threat detection capabilities. A report from IBM found that organizations with extensive AI security measures were able to identify and contain data breaches 108 days faster than those without AI, saving millions of dollars in potential remediation costs.

Nightfall AI is at the forefront of this movement, using AI to automate data security workflows and reduce the burden on overstretched security teams. The platform is particularly useful in industries that handle large volumes of sensitive data, such as healthcare, finance, and software. Assurance IQ, a financial services company, turned to Nightfall AI to ensure compliance with regulations like HIPAA and ISO 27001. *“Nightfall is like a microscope for our data security. It gives us better control and visibility for our platforms,”* said Alexa Dazzo, Director of Information Security at Assurance IQ.

Scalable Solutions for Growing Enterprises

One of the reasons for Nightfall AI’s success is its scalability. The platform can grow alongside an organization, adapting to the changing needs of businesses as they expand their operations. Shaun DeWitt, Director of Security Operations at Klaviyo, praised Nightfall AI for its ability to streamline detection and remediation processes, allowing his team to focus on more strategic initiatives. “Nightfall gives us a preview of lines of code where sensitive data is flagged. We have the ability to resolve it immediately, which is a seamless triage and resolution process,” DeWitt explained.

As cybersecurity risks continue to evolve, Nightfall AI’s platform has become an essential tool for companies looking to protect their most valuable assets—data. The platform’s GenAI detectors are particularly noteworthy for their ability to automate remediation workflows and reduce the time it takes to address data breaches. This is critical in today’s fast-paced environment, where security teams are expected to respond to threats in real time.

A Future of Continuous Innovation

Looking ahead, Nightfall AI is continuing to enhance its platform. The company recently launched its Firewall for AI, which is designed to protect interactions with Generative AI applications and Large Language Models (LLMs). This new feature helps prevent the exposure of sensitive data by scanning automation workflows and removing PII, PHI, and other high-risk information before it reaches public AI models.

Nightfall AI’s commitment to innovation and its focus on automation and accuracy have earned it widespread recognition, not just from the SC Awards but also from its growing customer base. With over 15,000 instances of sensitive data detected daily, the platform is helping companies navigate the complexities of modern data security.

As the demand for AI-powered security solutions grows, Nightfall AI’s platform is poised to remain a critical tool in the fight against data breaches. Its win at the 2024 SC Awards underscores its role as a leader in the data security space, offering businesses the protection and peace of mind they need in an increasingly interconnected world.

