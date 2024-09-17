SC Award Winners 2024 Nightfall AI – Best Insider Threat Solution

In today’s increasingly complex digital landscape, safeguarding sensitive data from internal threats is more critical than ever. Nightfall AI has risen to this challenge, earning the coveted title of Best Insider Threat Solution at the 2024 SC Awards. Nightfall’s GenAI-powered Data Security Platform stands out for its unmatched ability to protect organizations from the escalating risk of insider threats, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver real-time data protection across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise applications.

Addressing a Critical Security Gap

Insider threats—whether intentional or accidental—are a growing concern for organizations across industries. Nearly one-third of all data breaches are caused by insiders, resulting in significant financial, legal, and reputational damage. According to industry estimates, insider threats cost businesses an average of $15 million per incident. Moreover, the number of insiders motivated by personal gain has risen from 15% in 2019 to 47% in 2024, illustrating the increasing threat posed by malicious actors from within.

Nightfall AI’s platform addresses these challenges head-on. Its unique ability to monitor data movement, detect anomalous behavior, and provide high-fidelity alerts in real-time makes it an essential tool for organizations aiming to protect against insider risk. As Maddie Day, Technical Content Writer at Nightfall, explains: *“The complexity of insider threats makes legacy data leak prevention tools ineffective. Nightfall’s AI-powered platform goes beyond traditional methods by identifying suspicious behavior across SaaS apps, email, and endpoints before damage can occur.”

How Nightfall AI Works

Nightfall’s Data Security Platform is designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and mitigate insider threats before they escalate. Built with over 100 million parameters, Nightfall’s detection engine is powered by AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), allowing it to identify personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), payment card information (PCI), and other sensitive data with 85% more accuracy than traditional regex-based tools.

What sets Nightfall apart from competitors is its ability to integrate seamlessly with an organization’s existing tech stack. The platform features over a dozen native integrations with popular SaaS applications such as Slack, Jira, and GitHub, enabling businesses to monitor and protect data across their entire cloud infrastructure. This real-time visibility allows security teams to focus on high-priority risks without being overwhelmed by false positives.

Client Success Stories: Real-World Impact

For global cybersecurity leader Exabeam, Nightfall has been nothing short of transformative. Alexander Koshlich, Director of Information Security at Exabeam, noted that the company’s previous data leak prevention tools lacked the precision and visibility they needed. After deploying Nightfall, Exabeam saw a 60% reduction in noise and an impressive 90% true positive rate for detecting sensitive information, such as passwords and API keys. “With Nightfall, we’ve gained a whole new level of detection accuracy and coverage,” Koshlich said. “It’s a completely different experience from what we were using before.”

Similarly, Assurance IQ, a financial services company, turned to Nightfall to help maintain compliance and protect sensitive customer data across its SaaS apps. Alexa Dazzo, Assurance IQ’s Director of Information Security, praised Nightfall’s ease of use: “Nightfall is like a microscope for our data security. Within minutes of deployment, we had full visibility and control over our sensitive data in Slack, Jira, and Confluence.” Dazzo also highlighted the platform’s ability to reduce false positives, allowing her team to focus on real threats without disruptions.

Streamlined Remediation and Human Firewall Features

Nightfall’s automated remediation capabilities are another critical feature that sets the platform apart. By automating the process of addressing policy violations, Nightfall significantly reduces the time and resources needed for manual interventions. *“Before Nightfall, it would take weeks to remediate violations. Now it takes hours,” Koshlich from Exabeam added.

Furthermore, Nightfall’s Human Firewall feature empowers employees to play an active role in the security process. The platform automatically alerts users when they violate a security policy, providing real-time guidance on how to remediate the issue. This innovative feature not only lightens the load for security teams but also fosters a stronger culture of security awareness within the organization.

Continuous Innovation: Firewall for AI

Nightfall’s commitment to innovation doesn’t stop at detection and remediation. The company recently introduced its Firewall for AI, a cutting-edge tool designed to protect organizations from the emerging risks posed by generative AI applications and large language models (LLMs). The firewall scans automation workflows and data pipelines to remove sensitive PII, PHI, and secrets, ensuring compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Looking Ahead: A Trusted Partner for Data Security

As businesses continue to face growing insider risk and data security challenges, Nightfall AI’s platform is poised to remain a trusted partner for organizations around the globe. With its GenAI-powered detection, seamless SaaS integrations, and automated remediation, Nightfall empowers security teams to protect sensitive data efficiently and effectively.

Winning Best Insider Threat Solution at the 2024 SC Awards solidifies Nightfall’s place at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. With more than 2x the precision and 4x fewer false positives than competing solutions, Nightfall has proven its ability to safeguard organizations from insider threats while streamlining security operations. In an increasingly dangerous digital world, Nightfall AI provides organizations with the tools and confidence they need to stay ahead of evolving risks, ensuring that their data—and their reputation—remain secure.

