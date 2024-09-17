SC Award Winners 2024 NinjaOne – Best Customer Service

NinjaOne has been crowned the winner of the Best Customer Service category at the 2024 SC Awards, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional support that consistently meets the needs of its clients across 120+ countries. With an industry-leading average response time of under 30 minutes—compared to the 12-13 hour industry average—NinjaOne’s support team is reshaping the standard for what excellent customer service looks like in the SaaS and IT management space.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2024 SC Awards special coverage page.)

In an industry where rapid response can make or break the customer experience, NinjaOne’s approach is to provide not just reactive solutions but transformational IT experiences. This focus on maintaining high-quality, consultative support has led to a 98% customer satisfaction rate among its more than 17,000 global customers. Unlike competitors, NinjaOne’s support staff are not driven by quotas but by a mantra of building meaningful, long-lasting relationships with customers.

What Sets NinjaOne Apart in Customer Support?

NinjaOne’s approach to customer service is comprehensive. The company provides 24/7, 365-day support, unlimited training, and ongoing assistance for new team members—at no extra charge. Whether a small startup or a multinational corporation, every customer has full access to training and support through NinjaOne’s Dojo learning platform, ensuring they can onboard and maintain the solution seamlessly. As part of NinjaOne’s ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience, it constantly updates documentation based on user feedback and even offers customized videos and training to meet specific customer needs.

Kyle Thompson, Manager of Global Infrastructure Operations at Patra Corporation, praised NinjaOne’s customer support: “The support team was super helpful, and the articles in the NinjaOne Dojo made it immensely easy to do just about anything. Whenever we had questions, the response from NinjaOne was almost instantaneous. This level of support allowed us to deploy NinjaOne to all our endpoints in 30 days.”.

Tailored Support for Every Customer

NinjaOne’s customer service extends beyond basic troubleshooting. The company offers on-site support when necessary, at no additional charge, making it stand out in an industry where such services typically come with hefty fees. Moreover, NinjaOne is actively developing a professional services program aimed at simplifying the transition from other platforms, further addressing one of the biggest pain points for businesses: migrating policies and configurations to a new system.

The company’s Discord community and online forums are another valuable resource, where customers can engage with the NinjaOne team and other users to share knowledge and best practices, all at no extra cost. This open and active communication network ensures that customers are never left without the resources they need to maximize the platform’s potential.

Joann Dewwealth-O’Brien, Senior Technology Manager at Rare.org, emphasized the importance of customer service in her decision to choose NinjaOne: *“What I love about NinjaOne, especially being in the technology business myself for almost two decades, is that some service providers out there will sell you the moon and the sun. Then, once you sign the contract, they just go missing. With NinjaOne, I get the best customer support.”.

Innovating Through Customer Feedback

NinjaOne’s success in customer service is rooted in its proactive approach to feedback. The company actively incorporates suggestions from clients into its product development roadmap, ensuring that the platform evolves in alignment with user needs. This close collaboration between the support team and product development ensures that NinjaOne remains a leader in IT management by continuously improving both the platform and the customer experience.

Michael Rogan, Vice President of Managed Services & Technology at TeamLogic IT, highlighted this collaborative approach: *“Our experience with the NinjaOne support team throughout the migration has been outstanding. If I had to grade the change management process, I’d give it a solid ten out of ten.”

Looking Ahead: Customer Service as a Competitive Advantage

As NinjaOne continues to grow and expand its global customer base, the company’s relentless focus on customer service remains a core differentiator. With the upcoming professional services program and enhanced training options, NinjaOne is poised to continue leading the industry in customer support.

At a time when many SaaS companies are automating their support systems, NinjaOne’s commitment to providing personalized, hands-on support makes them a standout. By prioritizing long-term relationships and transforming how IT teams engage with their tools, NinjaOne proves that exceptional customer service can be a key driver of success.

With this well-deserved win for "Best Customer Service", NinjaOne continues to demonstrate why it is a trusted partner for organizations around the world.

(Who else won this year’s 2024 SC Awards? Visit the winners’ circle and find out.)