SC Award Winners 2024 Oligo Security  – Best Supply Chain Security Solution

Oligo Security has claimed the prestigious Best Supply Chain Security Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards, recognizing its revolutionary Oligo Application Defense Platform. In a world where software supply chain vulnerabilities have become a major target for attackers, Oligo's ability to secure applications at runtime offers a critical defense that sets it apart. The platform provides full visibility into every component of an organization’s software, identifying vulnerabilities and preventing their exploitation—even when buried deep in transitive dependencies.

As high-profile attacks on the software supply chain, such as the 2023 MOVEit and 3CX breaches, continue to demonstrate, supply chain blind spots can expose businesses to catastrophic risks. Oligo addresses this issue by giving organizations an unprecedented level of insight into the software they build, buy, and use. Traditional tools struggle to detect supply chain attacks at runtime, but Oligo’s technology excels, as evidenced by its ability to flag suspicious library behaviors that others missed, such as the XZ backdoor attack.

What truly distinguishes Oligo is its innovative approach to security at runtime. Customers like Robert Kugler, Head of Security & Compliance at Cresta, highlight Oligo's unique ability to reduce vulnerability overload by 99%, allowing security teams to focus only on exploitable functions. "Oligo changes the entire game," Kugler says, emphasizing how the platform enables his team to prioritize based on facts rather than being overwhelmed by endless vulnerability reports.

The recognition of Oligo’s platform comes at a time when supply chain attacks are surging, with ReversingLabs reporting a 400% increase in threats on platforms like PyPI. Oligo’s capabilities to sandbox libraries and detect vulnerabilities in real-time make it an indispensable tool for organizations looking to safeguard their software supply chains.

Oligo’s growing customer base, which includes major enterprises like Intel and Renault, along with its commitment to customer feedback and rapid product development, further cements its place as a leader in supply chain security.

