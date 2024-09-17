SC Award Winners 2024 Onyxia Cyber – Best AI,ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Onyxia Cyber has clinched the prestigious Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards for its cutting-edge Cybersecurity Management Platform. In an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated, Onyxia’s platform has emerged as a game-changer for security leaders. It leverages AI and data-driven insights to empower CISOs to continuously assess, optimize, and strengthen their security programs, ultimately reducing risk and improving organizational resilience.

In today’s fast-paced cybersecurity landscape, manual processes are no longer sufficient. CISOs, security teams, and business leaders are burdened by complex regulatory requirements like the SEC’s new cybersecurity disclosure rules, which demand that material incidents be reported within four days. Onyxia’s platform tackles these challenges by offering real-time security assessment, predictive insights, and streamlined reporting, allowing organizations to stay compliant while proactively mitigating risks.

What Sets Onyxia Apart?

Onyxia’s AI-powered Cybersecurity Management Platform offers a range of features that are transforming the way organizations manage security. One key capability is OnyxAI, a predictive engine that provides valuable data intelligence and insights to help security leaders make informed decisions. OnyxAI allows users to run ‘What/If?’ scenarios, receive threat intelligence, and predict future security program performance based on historical data.

The platform’s ability to gather and analyze data from across an organization’s entire security ecosystem ensures that CISOs have a complete, real-time view of their security posture. This enables them to identify vulnerabilities, manage risks, and optimize resources more effectively. As one CISO of a global electronics manufacturer noted, "Onyxia helps us save the 160 hours a month a full-time analyst would spend on reporting, allowing us to focus more on risk management strategy".

Customer Success and Growing Demand

Since launching in 2023, Onyxia has rapidly gained traction, with enterprise customers across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. This rapid growth highlights the platform’s value in meeting the evolving needs of security leaders. As a CISO from a leading game card printer remarked, "It’s been a while since I’ve been this excited by a new tool… Onyxia will put us in a much better position to assess our security program and exposures".

The scalability and ease of use offered by Onyxia’s platform have further cemented its place as a leader in the cybersecurity space. With minimal cost of ownership and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model that automatically updates with new features, Onyxia ensures customers always have access to the latest capabilities without incurring additional costs.

The Future of Cybersecurity Management

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate, data analytics and AI are becoming indispensable tools in the fight against cybercrime. According to industry research, AI-powered security solutions are expected to drive significant improvements in incident detection and response times. Onyxia’s platform aligns with these trends, providing **real-time assessments and predictive insights** that help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats.

With ongoing development efforts to further enhance the platform's AI capabilities and integration with additional security solutions, Onyxia is poised to continue leading the charge in cybersecurity management. As more organizations turn to AI and data-driven security solutions, Onyxia will remain a trusted partner, providing the tools necessary for businesses to safeguard their critical assets in an increasingly volatile digital world.

A Game-Changer for Security Leaders

Onyxia’s Cybersecurity Management Platform is revolutionizing the way CISOs approach security, offering the intelligence and tools they need to effectively manage risks, ensure compliance, and communicate the impact of their initiatives to the board. As one customer aptly put it, "Onyxia is the platform we’ve been waiting for—it enables us to understand our security posture in real time and make decisions that protect the entire organization".

With its innovative approach to cybersecurity management, Onyxia is well-deserving of its Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution award. As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Onyxia’s platform will remain at the forefront, empowering organizations to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

