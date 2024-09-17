SC Award Winners 2024 Onyxia Cyber  – Best Emerging Technology

Onyxia Cyber has made a powerful debut in the cybersecurity space, clinching the Best Emerging Technology award at the 2024 SC Awards for its innovative Cybersecurity Management Platform. Built with AI and machine learning at its core, Onyxia’s platform redefines how CISOs and security teams manage their security posture by offering real-time assessments, predictive insights, and streamlined reporting to meet modern business demands.

In a world where security leaders often struggle to quantify and optimize their programs using outdated tools like spreadsheets, Onyxia’s platform offers a breath of fresh air. It equips CISOs with the ability to continuously improve their security initiatives, reduce risk exposure, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations such as the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure rules. As one CISO put it, "Onyxia will put us in a much better position to assess our security program and exposures," a sentiment echoed by many early adopters of the platform.

The Future of Cybersecurity Management

Onyxia’s AI-powered platform is designed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges faced by today’s organizations. The platform’s **OnyxAI** feature provides CISOs with predictive insights, allowing them to assess their entire security ecosystem and make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and risk management. Through the use of **‘What/If?’ scenarios** and real-time benchmarking, Onyxia enables security teams to simulate potential vulnerabilities and outcomes, ensuring they are always ahead of emerging threats.

The platform’s launch in late 2023 was met with rapid adoption across multiple sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate. One CISO of a global electronics manufacturer highlighted that "Onyxia helps us save 160 hours a month that a full-time analyst would spend on reporting, allowing us to focus more on our risk management strategy". This level of efficiency and automation is what sets Onyxia apart, allowing teams to focus on proactive, strategic security initiatives rather than being bogged down by manual reporting and outdated processes.

Why Onyxia Matters in 2024 and Beyond

The need for advanced cybersecurity solutions is more critical than ever. In 2024, cybersecurity technologies such as AI and ML are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cyber defens. Onyxia’s platform leverages these technologies to provide **real-time security assessments, predictive analytics, and full visibility into the security stack**, making it a crucial tool for businesses navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and threat environment.

The platform’s continuous development further demonstrates Onyxia’s commitment to innovation. In 2024 alone, the company introduced new features, including a **NIST CSF 2.0 Dashboard** and

Cyber Performance Indicator (CPI) Labeling, which allow security teams to track performance against industry benchmarks. Onyxia’s **Predictive Cybersecurity Management Engine** also provides real-time alerts to significant performance changes, ensuring that no critical vulnerabilities are missed.

Customer-Centric Innovation

Onyxia’s customer-centric approach is another key factor behind its success. The company has built strong relationships with its customers, offering hands-on account management and incorporating feedback into its platform updates. This level of responsiveness ensures that Onyxia not only meets but exceeds the needs of its users. The platform is designed with scalability in mind, providing seamless updates and minimal cost of ownership, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes.

With its focus on innovation, automation, and customer success, Onyxia Cyber is set to revolutionize how security leaders manage and protect their organizations. The platform’s ability to predict future vulnerabilities, optimize security programs, and align security initiatives with business goals makes it a standout in the cybersecurity landscape.

As Onyxia continues to evolve, the company’s mission remains clear: to empower security leaders with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve in a world of constantly shifting threats.

