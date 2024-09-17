SC Award Winners 2024 Perception Point  – Best Threat Detection Technology

In an era when email remains a primary vector for cyberattacks, Perception Point’s Advanced Email Security platform has been named the Best Threat Detection Technology at the 2024 SC Awards. This win highlights the platform's ability to provide comprehensive protection against increasingly sophisticated email-based threats, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and proprietary detection engines to stay ahead of threat actors.

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, organizations of all sizes are facing relentless attacks through their inboxes. According to recent industry research, phishing accounts for 93.9% of all email-based attacks, while malware and business email compromise (BEC) attacks continue to plague organizations globally. Perception Point’s solution has proven itself more than capable of addressing these challenges, offering industry-leading detection accuracy of 99.95% and reducing the time to remediation through its automated, fully managed Incident Response (IR) service.

The Power of AI and Real-Time Detection

Perception Point’s Advanced Email Security stands out for its use of GenAI Decoder, an AI-powered model that detects sophisticated social engineering and phishing attempts. This technology ensures rapid, real-time scanning of all content, including text, files, URLs, and QR codes. It dynamically prevents zero-day attacks, ransomware, and account takeovers, as well as targeted attacks that often bypass traditional security solutions.

The platform’s AI-driven engine also integrates GPT-4, allowing for enhanced threat detection and response capabilities. Its integration of multiple AI models, combined with the flexibility to scale across organizations’ needs, offers superior protection compared to traditional email security tools. As Guy Fridman, Head of Security Operation and Response at Agoda, stated, *“Since selecting Perception Point, I can sleep well at night knowing our email security is robust. Their high accuracy and incident response service keep our business and customer data safe while reducing strain on our SOC team.”.

Real-World Impact: Case Studies That Speak Volumes

Perception Point's effectiveness is demonstrated through partnerships with global giants like Red Bull, where the platform stopped 1,211 BEC attempts and blocked 966 advanced attacks within just three months of deployment. Red Bull's choice of Perception Point, after testing 16 competing solutions, underscores the platform’s unmatched detection accuracy and speed. Matthias Leckel, Global Infrastructure Security Architect at Red Bull, praised the solution, stating, “The managed Incident Response provided the support that boosted our SOC team’s capabilities to manage incidents and provide the best user experience for our employees.”.

Similarly, Flow Control Group, a rapidly growing manufacturing leader, found Perception Point’s Advanced Email Security to be a game-changer. Over a brief testing period, the solution scanned over 800,000 emails, detected 6,000 malicious events, and seamlessly scaled across multiple domains and infrastructures following a series of mergers and acquisition.

A Seamless, Cost-Effective Solution for All Organizations

Perception Point's holistic approach is designed to address not only threat detection but also operational challenges faced by security teams. By automating threat management and incorporating a 24/7 managed IR service, the platform reduces SOC workloads by up to 75%. This results in significant time and cost savings for businesses, without compromising security.

For many of Perception Point's clients, this has translated into faster incident resolution, lower false positives, and fewer manual interventions. The solution’s transparent pricing model and cloud-native architecture ensure that organizations can scale efficiently as their needs grow, without experiencing performance issues or unexpected cost increases.

The Future of Email Security

As cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics, particularly through the use of AI to generate more convincing phishing and BEC attacks, organizations require equally sophisticated defenses. According to recent studies, 60% of individuals have fallen victim to AI-automated phishing attacks, highlighting the critical need for next-gen solutions like Perception Point.

Perception Point is committed to staying ahead of these threats by continuously enhancing its platform. Future developments include expanding the capabilities of its GenAI Decoder, refining its QR code phishing defenses, and integrating broader workspace security insights that cover email, browser, and collaboration channels. This proactive approach ensures that organizations can defend against emerging threats in real-time, making Perception Point an essential partner in the ongoing fight against cybercrime.

With its cutting-edge technology, seamless scalability, and proven success across industries, Perception Point’s Advanced Email Security has rightfully earned its place as the "Best Threat Detection Technology" of 2024. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction sets it apart in an increasingly complex and dangerous threat landscape.

