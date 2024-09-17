RegScale has taken home the 2024 SC Awards for Best Compliance Solution, a recognition that highlights the platform's transformative role in addressing the complex compliance challenges that organizations face today. With regulations tightening around cybersecurity, data privacy, and industry standards, RegScale’s Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform offers a powerful, AI-driven solution to help companies navigate these evolving demands. Unlike traditional governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) tools, RegScale integrates compliance into DevSecOps workflows, allowing organizations to achieve certifications 90% faster while reducing audit preparation time by 60%.

As compliance concerns grow across industries, platforms like RegScale are indispensable. According to a recent report by the Thomson Reuters Institute, compliance professionals in 2024 are increasingly pressured by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency regulations, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. AI, while offering advanced fraud detection and risk assessments, introduces new regulatory challenges, as noted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which has classified AI as an "emerging risk”. RegScale’s ability to automate compliance processes in real-time allows businesses to stay ahead of these challenges, future-proofing their operations against emerging technologies and evolving regulations.

In addition to AI, the rise of cryptocurrency has heightened compliance demands. Global regulations like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation and new U.S. reporting rules around cyber incidents are reshaping how organizations must approach compliance. RegScale is positioned to help companies meet these stringent requirements, as evidenced by its adoption by highly regulated sectors such as financial services and government agencies. For instance, a branch of the U.S. Department of Defense achieved a 200,000% faster onboarding rate by integrating RegScale into its continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline.

As compliance becomes an increasingly critical issue in 2024, RegScale’s CCM platform is proving to be an essential tool. Its AI-driven approach allows companies to reduce risk, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead of a rapidly shifting regulatory landscape. For businesses grappling with the growing complexity of compliance, RegScale offers the speed, scalability, and automation needed to succeed.

