SC Award Winners 2024  SentinelOne – Best Endpoint Security Solution

SentinelOne, a global leader in cybersecurity, has been awarded the Best Endpoint Security Solution at the 2024 SC Awards for its Singularity Endpoint platform. As cyber threats continue to evolve, with ransomware and phishing attacks becoming more sophisticated, SentinelOne’s innovative use of artificial intelligence and machine learning has made it a standout in the endpoint security space, ensuring robust protection for organizations across the globe.

Endpoints—desktops, laptops, mobile devices—are frequently the entry points for cyberattacks, making endpoint security an essential part of a company’s defense strategy. With Singularity Endpoint, SentinelOne has developed a platform that addresses these vulnerabilities head-on. Rachel Park, Director of Product Marketing at SentinelOne, emphasized the critical need for organizations to adopt advanced endpoint security strategies: “Endpoints remain a key attack vector for attackers seeking deeper access to your network. Today’s security teams need flexible and robust prevention, detection, and response to secure every endpoint, no matter where they are in the world.”

AI-Powered Endpoint Protection

At the heart of SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint is its AI-driven approach to detecting and preventing cyberattacks. Using machine learning and behavioral AI, the platform is designed to respond to threats in real time, whether a device is connected to the network or operating offline. This level of autonomy ensures that endpoints are protected even in remote work environments or during travel.

One of the key features of the platform is Storyline, which automatically correlates telemetry and events from endpoints, providing security teams with the context they need to understand and mitigate threats. Additionally, Singularity Graph allows organizations to explore relationships between assets and attack paths without complex querying, enabling faster threat detection and response.

SentinelOne’s use of AI also extends to Purple AI, an artificial intelligence tool that accelerates hunting and investigations by allowing analysts to interact with the system using natural language. This feature is designed to help teams detect and respond to threats faster than ever, making it a powerful tool for security operations.

Customer Success and Real-World Impact

With over 12,000 customers worldwide, SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint has been deployed in a variety of industries, from financial services to healthcare. Its ability to scale across organizations of all sizes, combined with its 100%+ customer retention rate, demonstrates the platform’s effectiveness in meeting the growing demands of modern cybersecurity.

The platform’s real-world success is evidenced by its strong track record in stopping cyberattacks before they cause significant damage. SentinelOne customers report improved security outcomes, with the platform’s ability to prevent breaches, respond to incidents, and conduct forensics in real time cited as key advantages.

In addition to protecting against malware and ransomware, Singularity Endpoint is equipped to detect fileless attacks and zero-day threats, both of which have become more common in recent years. By combining signature-based detection with advanced AI capabilities, SentinelOne provides a comprehensive solution that goes beyond traditional antivirus software.

Cost-Effective and Scalable

One of the standout features of SentinelOne’s platform is its low total cost of ownership. By offering flexible pricing options and automatic updates, the platform is designed to scale without incurring additional costs for customers. This predictability, combined with the platform’s competitive pricing structure, ensures that organizations can maintain robust security without exceeding their budgets.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint offers several different security packages to meet the needs of different customers, from SMBs to large enterprises. Whether it’s the Enterprise package, which includes full endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities, or the Complete package, which adds extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, customers can tailor the platform to their specific needs.

Looking to the Future

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, SentinelOne remains committed to innovation. The company is continuously enhancing its Singularity Endpoint platform, with new features such as AI Auto-Triage and Auto-Investigation on the horizon. These updates will further streamline threat detection and response, allowing security teams to focus on high-priority incidents.

SentinelOne’s win at the 2024 SC Awards underscores its leadership in endpoint security. By combining AI, automation, and real-time threat intelligence, the company has created a platform that is not only powerful but also scalable and cost-effective, making it a critical tool for organizations looking to protect their networks from an ever-growing array of cyber threats.

