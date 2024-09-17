SC Award Winners 2024 SentinelOne  – Best Enterprise Security Solution

SentinelOne earned the title of Best Enterprise Security Solution at the 2024 SC Awards for its Singularity platform, a pioneering AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to offer comprehensive protection for organizations. In today’s fast-paced threat landscape, businesses are seeking tools that not only detect but also respond to evolving cyberattacks. Singularity does just that, providing real-time threat hunting, behavioral AI, and automated responses that help security teams stay ahead of attackers and drastically reduce the need for manual interventions.

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, and its innovative features like the AI-driven Purple AI security analyst and Storyline event correlation empower enterprises to swiftly respond to incidents without the need for complex coding or lengthy investigations. SentinelOne's commitment to continuous innovation is evident in its regular updates, which are designed to meet the growing needs of cloud-centric businesses. This ongoing development ensures that customers can remain confident in their security posture.

Boasting a diverse customer base, including global leaders such as Aston Martin, Samsung, and Sysco, SentinelOne has grown its client roster significantly, with its high-paying customer base expanding by 30% in 2024. The platform’s ability to scale and deliver a remarkable 353% ROI over three years, as reported by Forrester, further highlights its value. Incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and expert consulting, SentinelOne continues to redefine enterprise security, offering businesses the market-leading tools to protect their assets and mitigate risks with unparalleled efficiency.

