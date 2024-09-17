SC Award Winners 2024 SlashNext – Best Secure Messaging Solution

SlashNext has claimed the Best Secure Messaging Solution award at the 2024 SC Awards, solidifying its reputation as a leader in email and messaging security. As phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and other forms of cyber fraud become more sophisticated, SlashNext’s Next Gen AI Email+ Security Platform has stepped in to fill a critical gap in securing digital communications across various platforms.

The SlashNext platform addresses one of the most pressing issues in cybersecurity today: the increasing use of generative AI to enhance phishing attacks. With cybercriminals using AI to craft convincing phishing emails, organizations are left vulnerable to breaches despite their best efforts to train employees on security protocols. Eric Quinn, CIO of C&S Companies, noted the growing sophistication of phishing attacks: “Hackers are getting better at this every day. We need every layer of security between our users and the bad guys that we can. SlashNext is the most serious layer of defense against these attacks.”

Adapting to New Threats with Generative AI

As phishing threats become more targeted and difficult to detect, the need for advanced tools to stop these attacks has grown. SlashNext’s platform uses a multi-channel approach, providing protection not only for email but also for mobile, SMS, and web messaging applications such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and LinkedIn. By using AI-powered detection, the platform offers real-time zero-hour protection against a broad spectrum of threats, including BEC, smishing, spear-phishing, and more.

The impact of this technology is especially evident in case studies like that of Moffatt & Nichol, a global infrastructure advisory firm. After deploying SlashNext, the company saw a 92% increase in the detection of multi-stage BEC attacks in the first month alone. These attacks included executive impersonation, payroll theft, and invoice fraud, all of which were neutralized before any financial losses occurred.

A Cost-Effective Solution with Proven Results

One of the key advantages of SlashNext’s platform is its scalability and low total cost of ownership. The solution is cloud and API-native, meaning it can be deployed in just five minutes with minimal setup and maintenance costs. By offering real-time protection and 99.99% detection accuracy, the platform significantly reduces the need for manual interventions, such as blocklisting and whitelisting, freeing up security teams to focus on more strategic tasks.

For companies like Moffatt & Nichol, the investment in SlashNext has paid off quickly. In addition to stopping millions of dollars’ worth of fraud, the company experienced a drastic reduction in false positive alerts, which allowed its security team to operate more efficiently.

Client Trust and Customer Success

A crucial element of SlashNext’s success is its dedicated customer support. Each customer receives a dedicated Customer Success Manager and regular business reviews to ensure the platform is meeting the unique needs of each organization. Jason Jewitt, CIO of Moffatt & Nichol, highlighted the value of this partnership: “We found a lot of value in their phishing protection. Overall, a great addition to our cybersecurity protection suite.”

With over eight million mailboxes and endpoints protected globally, SlashNext has become a trusted name in email and messaging security. The platform’s comprehensive approach, which covers over 3,000 messaging platforms and applications, has earned it a place in the security stacks of some of the world’s largest organizations, including Fortune 100 retailers and financial institutions.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Messaging Security

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, SlashNext remains focused on innovation. The company is continually enhancing its AI-driven detection capabilities to keep pace with the latest phishing techniques. Recent updates include support for file attachment inspection, QR code phishing detection, and sender impersonation analysis, all of which are essential for stopping today’s most advanced attacks.

SlashNext’s win at the 2024 SC Awards highlights the growing importance of generative AI in both cyberattacks and cybersecurity. As the platform continues to evolve, it will remain a critical tool for organizations looking to protect their employees and data from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

