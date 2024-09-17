SC Award Winners 2024 Sophos – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has won the Best Managed Detection and Response Service title at the 2024 SC Awards, standing out for its exceptional approach to cybersecurity in the midmarket sector. As attackers increasingly target midmarket organizations with tactics like ransomware, data theft, and supply chain attacks, Sophos MDR offers a 24/7 solution specifically tailored to these critical but often under protected entities.

The Sophos MDR service provides an impressive range of capabilities, including real-time detection, investigation, and remediation. It operates through six global security operations centers, ensuring that businesses can defend themselves against cyberattacks targeting their endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, and more. According to the Sophos Active Adversary Report, attackers frequently exploit vulnerabilities like Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) misconfigurations in midmarket environments, making a comprehensive response system essential.

Sophos MDR boasts industry-leading response times: an average of 1 minute to detect threats, 25 minutes to investigate, and 12 minutes to remediate, significantly faster than industry averages. This quick action is critical, as studies show that fast responses drastically reduce the likelihood of a successful attack. Moreover, Sophos offers a $1 million breach protection warranty to its Complete customers, ensuring confidence in its service.

Outside data highlights the growing need for managed detection and response services. Gartner reported that the MDR market grew by 49% from 2020 to 2021, driven by SMEs that struggle with in-house security management. Sophos meets this demand with more than 21,000 customers and $175 million in annual revenue from its managed security services, growing at over 50% annually. This scale, combined with accolades from platforms like Gartner Peer Insights and G2, underscores Sophos’ dominant market position.

In a fast-evolving threat landscape, Sophos MDR's combination of cutting-edge technology, rapid response, and robust customer support ensures that midmarket businesses can effectively mitigate the ever-increasing risks posed by cyberattacks.

