WatchGuard Technologies has earned the title of Best Authentication Technology at the 2024 SC Awards for its AuthPoint Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution. As companies increasingly face the risks of credential theft and identity fraud, WatchGuard’s AuthPoint stands out by delivering comprehensive, easy-to-deploy MFA that meets the demands of both small and midmarket organizations. This recognition highlights the platform’s ability to provide robust protection against credential-based threats in a world where 61% of data breaches involve stolen or weak passwords.

A Critical Line of Defense in Modern Cybersecurity

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, securing user identities has become the cornerstone of any strong defense. With the rise of remote work and cloud adoption, attackers now focus on exploiting user credentials to gain unauthorized access. WatchGuard AuthPoint addresses this challenge by offering cloud-based MFA, ensuring secure user verification without adding complexity or burden to IT teams.

AuthPoint is designed with both flexibility and security in mind, offering risk-based authentication policies that consider the context of each access request, such as time, location, and device. One standout feature is its geokinetics capability, which calculates the “impossible distance” between the user’s device and the location of the access request, helping to prevent attackers from bypassing MFA.

Real-World Success: Simplified Security for a Diverse Set of Industries

One of AuthPoint’s key strengths is its ease of deployment, which makes it accessible to businesses of all sizes. F12.net, a managed service provider (MSP), chose AuthPoint to meet its multi-tenant security needs. Calvin Engen, CTO of F12.net, emphasized how simple the solution was to manage: “The ease of management and support is why F12 continues to choose AuthPoint for our MFA needs.”

For Ellips, a technology company with a global presence, AuthPoint was a natural fit for its mobile workforce. Sander van de Plas, IT Manager at Ellips, shared how the platform offered seamless deployment, protecting employees who frequently traveled: “We were confident that our network was protected, and WatchGuard made the deployment easy by preparing our employees for the new security solution.”

Cutting-Edge Features That Simplify Security

What makes WatchGuard’s AuthPoint truly exceptional is its range of features that address modern authentication challenges. In addition to its core MFA capabilities, AuthPoint Total Identity Security adds dark web credential monitoring and a corporate password manager, empowering organizations to take a proactive stance against credential theft. This combination not only enhances security but also helps organizations meet compliance requirements, such as PCI DSS and NIST standards.

By providing features like secure single sign-on (SSO), WatchGuard simplifies the user experience while strengthening security controls. With just one set of credentials, users can securely access multiple applications and services, reducing the risks associated with weak passwords and password fatigue.

Proven Results: Lower Costs and Increased Efficiency

AuthPoint’s success is not only rooted in its security capabilities but also in its cost-effectiveness. With WatchGuard’s low total cost of ownership (TCO), companies can implement MFA without incurring excessive costs. The platform’s flexibility allows businesses to scale their security solutions as needed, with licenses offered through WatchGuard’s FlexPay program.

Additionally, the simplicity of WatchGuard’s MFA deployment saves time and resources for security teams. Brad Dupree, IT Coordinator at Highlands School, noted how AuthPoint eased the burden on administrators: “Our administrators can rest easy knowing that the likelihood of false actors gaining access to our resources is slim to none.”

A Commitment to Customer Success

WatchGuard’s recognition at the SC Awards is not just about the technology—it’s about the company’s commitment to customer success. With 24/7 customer support and consistently high customer satisfaction scores, WatchGuard’s approach to service sets it apart. Whether through dedicated customer support professionals or the WatchGuard Cloud Management platform, the company ensures that every deployment runs smoothly, regardless of the customer’s size or industry.

Tom Ruffolo, CEO of eSecurity Solutions, captured the essence of why AuthPoint is so effective: “AuthPoint delivers on the promise of MFA by limiting the business risk associated with poor passwords without compromising ease of use for employees and IT staff alike.”

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Security in a Zero-Trust Future

WatchGuard continues to innovate, expanding its platform to meet the changing security landscape. Recent updates to AuthPoint include enhancements for Windows Hello and User Access Control, as well as integration with tools like Microsoft Intune and JAMF for Mac clients.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, WatchGuard remains at the forefront of identity security. With zero trust principles embedded in its design and a vision for continuous improvement, AuthPoint will undoubtedly remain a key player in protecting organizations from the growing risks of credential theft and insider threats.

WatchGuard’s Best Authentication Technology win at the 2024 SC Awards is a testament to the company’s leadership in the cybersecurity space. By providing scalable, cost-effective MFA solutions that simplify security for organizations of all sizes, WatchGuard is not just meeting the needs of today’s businesses but preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.

