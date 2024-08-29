SC Awards 2024: Celebrating the Finalists 

SC Media is proud to announce the finalists for the 2024 SC Awards, celebrating the best and brightest in the cybersecurity industry. Now in its 27th year, the SC Awards continue to be the gold standard in recognizing the innovation and dedication of the professionals, companies, and products that are shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Click here to see our full list of 2024 SC Award finalists.

Tom Spring, SC Media Editorial Director, CyberRisk Alliance

This year's finalists were selected from a record number of entries, reflecting the rapid evolution of cybersecurity and the increasing importance of robust defenses in an ever-changing digital landscape. With 33 categories, including new additions such as Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution and Best Attack Surface Management Solution, the awards highlight the diversity and ingenuity within the industry.

This year's finalists showcase a mix of industry stalwarts and innovative newcomers, all dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure, safeguarding data, and ensuring the security of digital environments. From advanced AI-driven solutions to groundbreaking approaches in cloud security, the finalists embody the cutting-edge advancements necessary to combat today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Thank You to the SC Awards' Judges

A big thanks to our panel of judges for their dedication in reviewing hundreds of entries. The finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of over 50 independent experts from across the cybersecurity community. Their rigorous evaluation process ensures that only the most deserving candidates make the cut.

Congratulations not just to those being honored, but to everyone who nominated their teams, companies, and products. This program goes beyond just awards—it's a testament to the success and commitment of the entire infosec community.

What Next?

Winners will be announced in September, with detailed profiles, interviews, and editorial commentary available on SC Media’s website. For now, we invite you to explore the various categories, discover who has made it to the top, and celebrate the innovation exhibited by each participant.

For more information on the 2024 SC Awards and to explore the full list of finalists, visit the SC Media awards page.

