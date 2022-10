Let’s be real: We all hate them. And most of us are not terribly good at creating them. So when will passwords actually be stricken from the security vernacular? As part of SC Media’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month video series, Editor Jill Aitoro spoke to Alex Weinert, vice president and director of identity security at Microsoft to dig into the company’s own efforts to get rid of passwords and why it might actually enhance the security posture in the long run.