Ukraine government says ‘nyet’ to Telegram app

The Ukrainian government banned the Russian-owned Telegram app for official communications.

News agency Reuters cited sources familiar in reporting that government officials were ordered to stop using the app over security concerns.

It is believed that Telegram, which traces its roots back to Russia, could potentially be tapped by the Kremlin. This would, in turn, give Russian intelligence a direct line into Ukranian military and intelligence operations, thus giving the Putin regime a leg up on Ukraine in its efforts to invade the country and depose its government.

In announcing the ban, Ukrainian officials noted that Telegram has been used by the Russian government and military to gather intelligence on Ukraine, including intel on government officials and plans for troop movements and locations.

By abandoning Telegram, the hope is that Ukraine will be better able to plan and carry out its efforts in the war (or “special military operation,” depending on where you get your news.)

“The Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov provided substantiated evidence that russian special services have access to personal correspondence of Telegram users, even deleted messages, as well as their personal data,” the Ukrainian National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity said in a statement on the matter.

“I have always stood for freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security,” Budanov was quoted as saying.

It was noted that the Telegram ban will only extend to official business, and people are free to continue using the app for their day-to-day correspondence so long as it does not concern government or military business.

The ruling will apply to anyone whose duties fall under the banner of “government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises operating critical infrastructure.”

The Telegram ban was part of a larger summit the Ukrainian government held around cybersecurity. Other measures discussed at the event included the establishment of a new cybersecurity intelligence center and an initiative to promote women in cybersecurity roles.