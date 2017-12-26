Nissan Canada Finance Alerts 1.13 Million Customers of Unauthorized Info Access

Nissan Canada Finance (NCF) reported last week that it became aware on Dec. 11 of unauthorized access to personal information of some of its 1.13 million customers.

The company is still investigating exactly how many individual records were compromised, but it appeared the hack was limited to automobiles financed in Canada using NCF or INFINITI Financial Services Canada.

NCF believes that the types of information taken include: customer name, address, vehicle make and model, vehicle identification number (VIN), credit score, loan amount and monthly payment.

NCF president Alain Ballu said in a statement regarding the incident that the company is “focused on ensuring the security of our systems,” and apologized to customers for any inconvenience.

As a precaution, NCF alerted all of its customers of the breach and offered then 12 months of free credit monitoring services through TransUnion even if their personal information was not actually affected.

The disclosure comes on the heels of independent security researchers nearly two years ago reporting a vulnerability in the Nissan LEAF electric car's mobile app, potentially giving access to trip data and the ability to tamper with a vehicle's heating and air-conditioning systems.