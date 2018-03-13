N.Y. hospital data breach, 135,000 patients potentially affected

An Albany, N.Y. hospital suffered a data breach affecting about 135,000 patients when an unauthorized party gained access to its servers.

St. Peter's Surgery & Endoscopy Center is reporting the breach was discovered on January 8, 2018 when the servers were found to be penetrated. The hospital does not believe any data was removed or has since been used maliciously. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights reports that 134,512 individuals could be impacted.

“For patients previously treated at the Center, their information was contained on the server in question and would have included patients' names, dates of birth, addresses, dates of service, diagnosis codes, procedure codes, insurance information and, in some instances, Medicare information. For those patients without Medicare, social security numbers were not affected,” the hospital reported.

No banking or payment card information was involved.

St. Peter's sent out letters on February 28 to those potentially affected.