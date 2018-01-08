NYPD requests Google turn over teen's digital history

The New York City Police Department has subpoenaed Google requesting the entire online history of a Staten Island teenager, according to a New York Post report.

The Post said the unnamed 17-year-old boy was informed by Google that in December the police had requested the company hand over contacts, e-mails, history and other digital documentation. Google said they only saw a redacted version of the subpoena so they did not know why the information was being requested. The teen's lawyers have requested that a Manhattan Supreme Court suppress the request citing federal law that requires a search warrant or court order.

The Post said Google refused the request and the teen's lawyer described the NYPD's actions as a broad over reach in his court filing.