A White House ban on personal mobile devices may have been prompted by a former staffer's habit of recording conversations.

Former staffer and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault-Newman's proclivity for recording conversations may have hastened a recent White House ban on personal mobile devices, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

Manigault-Newman, who appeared on the first season of President Trump's show The Apprentice, was known for recording meetings in the White House, the Daily News said, citing an anonymous source. The former staffer, who made an ignominious exit from the White House last December, is also reportedly lawyering up in anticipation of being included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” the Daily News quoted a source as saying. “Don't be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

The White House last year had promised a crackdown on personal devices in the West Wing and in early January finally banned staffers from using their personal cellphones citing national security issues.