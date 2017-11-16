Optiv Security Acquires Decision Lab

Optiv Security reported today it has acquired the big data, automation and orchestration services company Decision Lab.

Financial and closing details of the deal were not released nor was information disclosed on how Decision Labe would be integrated into Optiv's operation.

Optic said in a statement that the deal enhances its suite of services align the right technology and process to business needs.

“Decision Lab's stellar reputation and maturity of their big data and analytics capabilities is unparalleled in the industry. We believe the combination of their unique expertise with Optiv's cyber security solutions and experience will help our clients get clarity from their complex security data and determine how to maximize the value of that information,” said Sean Catlett, Optiv's senior vice president of emerging services.