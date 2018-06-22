“Pulling back the curtain on airport security: Can a weapon get past TSA?”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said Thursday that biometric screening – particularly facial recognition technology – will “transform the traveler experience” at Orlando International Airport, notorious for long lines at security checkpoints.

Travelers won't be required to show a boarding pass or identification such as a passport to board a flight. Instead, a high-resolution photo taken at the airport that along with travel documents will be compared to photos and information stored in CBP computers, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The process takes two seconds has a 99 percent accuracy rate, the news outlet cited CBP officials as saying.

“Physical security will be a driving factor for identity industry growth in the years to come,” said Travis Jarae, CEO of One World Identity. "In particular, checkpoints at airports, stadiums and events that cause long lines can, in and of themselves, become “soft targets” for terror attacks.”