patch flaw vulnerability

The first patch Tuesday of 2018 has Adobe issuing its first patch for the new year, a lone entry for Flash Player rated as “important”.

These updates address an important out-of-bounds read vulnerability (CVE-2018-4871) that could lead to information exposure if exploited. The patch covers Windows, Macintosh, Linux and Chrome OS. Adobe said in its patch release that it is not aware of the issue being exploited in the wild at this time.

The notoriously buggy Flash Player has enjoyed a couple of good months with the company having to only issue one patch for the software in December.