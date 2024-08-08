Amid the glitter of Las Vegas, don’t forget the cybersecurity basics

It's easy to want to go all-in on the hot new trends and plan adoption of the latest emerging AI technologies while walking from booth-to-booth at Black Hat USA 2024. Just as visitors are drawn to the newest, most exciting shows and casinos in Las Vegas, cybersecurity professionals flock to the latest tech tools.

But the most strategic move for many companies is to adopt fundamental, yet often overlooked, cybersecurity best practices. It’s risky to get distracted by shiny new tech when attending any trade show, and the rise in AI technologies has increased the enticement, especially for people like us who love technology.

[For up-to-the-minute Black Hat USA coverage by SC Media, Security Weekly and CyberRisk TV visit our spotlight Black Hat USA 2024 coverage page.]

While many companies may rush to adopt the latest AI tools, how many businesses still neglect cybersecurity basics? Too many.

It’s a well-known checklist: keep tabs on software updates; enable automatic updates; remember the importance of patching; enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA); and conduct regular cybersecurity training for employees.

While walking through Black Hat and attending the keynotes and sessions, security pros really need to think about balancing the adoption of emerging technology with ongoing maintenance of foundational best practices. Here are some tips for getting the most out of the show:

Plan ahead: Enjoy the bright, shining lights of Las Vegas and the showroom floor, but stay focused on what's truly important to protect the organization. Seek out vendors with products and services that are most relevant to the company’s unique needs.

Enjoy the bright, shining lights of Las Vegas and the showroom floor, but stay focused on what's truly important to protect the organization. Seek out vendors with products and services that are most relevant to the company’s unique needs. Join in: Attend Main Stage talks like CISA Director Jen Easterly’s “Let Me Tell You a Story: Technology and the 4 Vs,” or Black Hat founder Jeff Moss’s Fireside Chat. Join sessions that focus on foundational network and enterprise security practices.

Attend Main Stage talks like CISA Director Jen Easterly’s “Let Me Tell You a Story: Technology and the 4 Vs,” or Black Hat founder Jeff Moss’s Fireside Chat. Join sessions that focus on foundational network and enterprise security practices. Be smart about event takeaways: When leaving the show and deciding how to put what was learned into practice, ensure strong basic practices are in place before integrating new technologies. Conduct regular audits and updates to basic cybersecurity measures.

When leaving the show and deciding how to put what was learned into practice, ensure strong basic practices are in place before integrating new technologies. Conduct regular audits and updates to basic cybersecurity measures. Train the staff: Especially for companies bringing on new technology, train teams on both new technologies and basic best practices. Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 68% of breaches involved a non-malicious human element, like a person falling victim to a social engineering attack or making an error, underscoring the importance of prioritizing employee training.

As the neon lights of Las Vegas beckon for another day of the Black Hat conference, avoid getting caught up in the newest, flashiest technologies. While new technologies are often strategic and fun to try out, don’t overlook the foundational cybersecurity practices proven to keep systems secure.

Darren Guccione, co-founder and CEO, Keeper Security

[For up-to-the-minute Black Hat USA coverage by SC Media, Security Weekly and CyberRisk TV visit our spotlight Black Hat USA 2024 coverage page.]