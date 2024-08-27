Four risks of low-code/no-code in cloud security – and how to manage them

COMMENTARY: In today's cloud-first world, organizations strive to enhance their security posture while staying agile. Low-code and no-code platforms have emerged as powerful tools that let users build applications and automate workflows with little to no programming expertise. These platforms are transforming cloud security by streamlining complex processes and allowing rapid deployment of security products. However, they also introduce potential risks that teams must carefully manage to maintain a strong security framework.

Low-code and no-code platforms offer visual development environments where users can drag and drop components to build applications or workflows. While low-code platforms may still require some coding knowledge for custom features, no-code platforms are designed for users with little to no technical expertise.

These platforms democratize development, offering coding tools to a broader range of stakeholders—such as security teams, operations staff, and even business users. By simplifying development, low-codeno-co/de tools reduce reliance on developers and accelerate the time-to-market for security initiatives.

Four ways low-code/no-code helps with cloud security

Low-code/no-code platforms are extremely valuable for cloud security for at least four reasons:

First they offer rapid response to security threats. Traditional security products often demand technical expertise and are time-consuming to implement. Low-code and no-code platforms empower security teams to swiftly build and deploy workflows for threat detection, automated incident response, and compliance checks. With a no-code platform, a security analyst can create a workflow that monitors unusual user activity and automatically triggers alerts, significantly reducing response time.

Second, cloud security, GRC, and business teams often encounter bottlenecks because of limited access to developers who are usually focused on building core product features. Low-code and no-code tools alleviate this issue by letting security personnel develop and manage security workflows independently, without the need for constant developer support. This enhances the autonomy of security teams and lets developers concentrate on core business initiatives.

Third, cloud environments are dynamic and demand scalable security features. Low-code and no-code platforms are designed with scalability in mind. They let security teams adjust workflows as the organization grows. Teams can add new rules or triggers to address emerging threats or evolving security requirements without the need to overhaul the existing security framework. Additionally, these platforms promise seamless integration with other security and development tools.

Finally, they empower the non-technical staff. By reducing the technical barriers to security tool development, low-code/no-code platforms empower non-technical team members to play an active role in cloud security. IT staff or business analysts can create automated workflows to handle routine security tasks, freeing up skilled security professionals to focus on higher-level challenges.

How to implement low-code/no-code in cloud security

Many organizations are hesitant to adopt new technologies because they fear the need to overhaul their existing systems. Fortunately, teams can integrate low-code/no-code platforms into their current tech stack with minimal disruption.

Start by integrating with existing security tools. Most low-code/no-code platforms offer integration capabilities with popular cloud security tools such as AWS IAM, Azure Security Center, and Splunk. This means teams can enhance their existing security setup without replacing tools with which they’re already familiar. It’s possible to use a low-code platform to automate security policy enforcement across multiple cloud services by integrating with an IAM product.

Rather than attempting to overhaul the company’s entire security infrastructure, identify specific, high-value use cases for low-code/no-code implementation. Excellent starting points are to automate user access reviews or create workflows for incident response. Once the platform has proven its effectiveness, expand its use to more complex tasks.

If the company already works with APIs and microservices, low-code platforms are especially useful. Many low-code platforms offer built-in connectors to common APIs, allowing teams to extend their capabilities and ensure compatibility with the existing cloud architecture.

Four ways to mitigate low-code/no-code risks

While low-code/no-code platforms offer significant advantages, they also introduce certain risks. Here are four of the main risks and strategies to address them:

Security gaps from non-technical users: A significant risk is that non-technical users might inadvertently introduce security vulnerabilities when creating workflows. For instance, a user might design an automated process to grant temporary access but neglect to set proper expiration dates, potentially leading to unauthorized access.

Mitigation strategy: Organizations should implement strict governance and oversight processes. All workflows created by non-technical users should undergo review by a security expert before being deployed. Additionally, providing thorough training on security best practices to users of the low-code platform is crucial.

Shadow IT: Low-code/no-code tools make it easier for teams to bypass IT oversight, leading to the rise of Shadow IT—technology products provisioned outside of official company channels. This can result in a lack of visibility into how security processes are being managed.

Mitigation strategy: Implement centralized monitoring and auditing for all workflows created on low-code/no-code platforms. This ensures security teams have visibility into every process, whether officially sanctioned or not. Using tools with built-in audit logs and monitoring features can help maintain oversight and control.

Lack of customization: While low-code/no-code platforms are great for general use cases, they may lack the customization required for highly complex security needs.

Mitigation strategy: Opt for hybrid platforms that offer a combination of low-code/no-code capabilities alongside traditional coding features. This approach allows the team to quickly develop common workflows while retaining the flexibility to incorporate custom code when needed.

Vendor lock-in: Relying heavily on a single low-code/no-code platform might lead to vendor lock-in, making it challenging to switch providers or integrate with new technologies in the future.

Mitigation strategy: Before selecting a low-code platform, evaluate its integration capabilities and portability. Choose platforms that adhere to open standards and offer easy export options for workflows and data.

Low-code and no-code platforms are rapidly reshaping how organizations approach cybersecurity and cloud security. They promise faster development, reduce dependency on developers, and empower non-technical staff, thereby enhancing the efficiency of security operations. However, to fully realize their benefits, it’s important to implement these platforms with a clear understanding of their risks and effective mitigation strategies.

By integrating low-code/no-code platforms into the company’s cloud security architecture—starting with targeted use cases and maintaining robust governance—organizations can harness their advantages without compromising security. In an era where agility helps organizations stay ahead of emerging threats, these platforms represent a valuable addition to the security toolkit.

Shira Shamban, co-founder and CEO, Solvo

