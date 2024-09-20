How integrated pentesting and bug bounty programs give security teams an edge

COMMENTARY: Innovation brings a dual challenge: while emerging technologies create new opportunities, they also introduce unforeseen business risks.

It’s particularly evident in cybersecurity, which often lags behind the widespread adoption of these technologies. AI-driven rapid digital transformation highlights this trend, with one-third of U.S. companies experiencing an AI-related security incident in the past year.

[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]

As these technologies broaden the global attack surface, cyberattacks continue to increase. With the fast growth of AI, the dangerous implications are no longer security-related alone. The potential to create and distribute harmful or dangerous material has become a serious threat made easier by AI.

However, business has responded. Many companies have shown a renewed dedication to cybersecurity best practices and an eagerness to explore new methods. The recent spate of high-profile attacks has served as a wake-up call, prompting companies to emphasize the importance of robust cybersecurity hygiene. As they adapt, companies are extensively searching for the tools needed to protect their assets.

Two approaches have emerged: penetration testing (pentesting) and bug bounty programs. Despite their distinct methodologies, they share a common philosophical foundation and can complement each other within an organization's security strategy.

Differentiating between these two methods—understanding their operational mechanics and discerning when to deploy them concurrently or preferentially—can empower businesses to make informed decisions during this pivotal phase in cybersecurity.

Before delving into the distinctions between bug bounty programs and pentesting, it's crucial to understand the common ground between the two. Both approaches integrate human expertise to identify and contextualize security weaknesses. Whether using internal or external resources, these are personnel who enhance vulnerability management by demonstrating potential impacts and uncovering issues that automated tools may overlook. Pentesters and bug bounty hunters can draw from the global community of ethical hackers, who are highly-skilled professionals focused on identifying vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them in real-world scenarios.

Pentesting services follow a methodical approach and are typically time-limited. The pentesters simulate attacks to manually identify vulnerabilities within a predetermined scope—whether it’s a system, network, application, or specific segment thereof—often dictated by compliance standards such as PCI DSS or a risk-based approach. Once the scope gets set, pentesters analyze and report their findings, which lets organizations evaluate their security measures, prioritize remediation efforts, and refine internal protocols.

In contrast, bug bounty programs operate more flexibly, comparable to an à la carte version of the same process where clients pay for usage. They represent continuous engagements where organizations enlist the global community of ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities across their assets. Participants, or bounty hunters, receive monetary rewards—hence the term "bug bounty"—for each valid security flaw they discover. Like pentests, bug bounty programs offer surveillance and improvement of an organization's security posture, leveraging the diverse skill sets of ethical hackers worldwide.

Advantages and disadvantages of pentesting

Traditional pentesting has historically faced several limitations, including a limited pool of testers to select from, extended wait times for reports, and a lack of transparency throughout the process.

However, recent advancements have effectively addressed these challenges. The emergence of Pentesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) with the backing of the ethical hacker community has introduced greater flexibility, coverage, and pricing options compared to older models, democratizing access to pentesting across a broader spectrum.

Businesses of all sizes can now leverage pentesting for compliance purposes, and also for risk-based testing, in-depth analysis, and dynamic reporting that offers actionable insights. PTaaS models improve the probability of recognizing vulnerabilities such as session close or infringement of secure plan standards. The model offers on-demand and real-time visibility into engagements, enabling internal security teams to prioritize and address vulnerabilities more quickly. The agility and compatibility of PTaaS allow for seamless integration into existing workflows and issue management platforms, minimizing disruptions and speeding up the remediation process.

Advantages and disadvantages of bug bounty programs

Despite lingering reservations about the term "hacker," ethical hacking has gained mainstream recognition, with some of the world's largest organizations, including Snap and the U.S. Department of Defense. This acceptance has benn rooted in the demonstrated ability of hackers to fortify organizations against constantly evolving threats. According to our research, 96% of its customers attest to improved resilience against cyberattacks through third-party bug bounty programs, with 70% stating that these initiatives have helped them prevent significant security incidents.

Historically, drawbacks associated with bug bounty programs center around time and cost. Before bug bounty platforms, businesses had to create their own channels for managing hacker reports and tracking their statuses. However, in recent years, the proliferation of reputable third-party platforms has simplified and made bug bounty programs more affordable. These platforms shoulder the operational burdens, significantly streamlining the bug bounty process.

Organizations can now define parameters, establish bounty structures, and await submissions. They can also specify off-limits domains or assets upfront, ensuring that testing does not disrupt productivity.

However, the most compelling aspect for businesses is the value of results. The pay-per-bug model, where hackers are compensated based on the impact of vulnerabilities discovered, lets businesses pay only for verified issues. This approach incentivizes thorough testing and ensures that resources are allocated effectively to address genuine security concerns.

Both bug bounty programs and pentesting offer distinct benefits individually, but their combination can offer a level of security that’s unmatched by either approach alone. This integrated strategy promises to find new and elusive vulnerabilities that might only be found in the well-organized structure of a strong bug bounty program. As a way to cover all bases, bug bounties offer continuous, proactive vulnerability identification, yielding impressive results, while pentesting offers in-depth, point-in-time insights.

Each approach brings unique strengths to the table, and when integrated effectively, they mutually reinforce each other, significantly enhancing an organization's overall security posture. By layering these strategies, organizations gain ongoing visibility into their security vulnerabilities, allowing for proactive mitigation and continual improvement.

This combined approach identifies current weaknesses, and also offers actionable insights into how to effectively address and remediate them, ensuring a more resilient security environment.

Josh Jacobson, director of professional services, HackerOne

SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.