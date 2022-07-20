The war on passwords has entered a new and more hopeful era: their final battle for existence. The challenger is the passkey. Let’s talk about why this has happened now, exactly what passkeys are, and how the industry may emerge victorious. It’s a worthy goal: the Verizon DBIR 2022 report found that 80% of data breaches still begin with a phishing or man-in-the-middle attack, using hijacked account credentials to take over an account. Spoiler alert: passkeys can help big-time in this fight.

All of us have a love/hate relationship with log-in passwords. There are too many of them, or too few, depending on a person’s point of view. Users are experiencing password fatigue, and that means they make bad password choices in the interest of expediency. The passwords are too simple, or too complex, and about one-third of consumers still don’t know how to strengthen their log-in security. We need to change them frequently, or don’t change them because we fear forgetting them. We have equipment – such as various IoT devices – where we can’t change the default passwords, even if we wanted to do so. Managing enterprise passwords costs money and replacing them with something more secure can cost even more money. Even the majority of IT and security professionals – who should know better – claim they engage in risky security behavior, according to a new survey by the Identity Defined Security Alliance. It also doesn’t help that enterprises are seeing increased breaches because they are better connected online.

But now, we have passkeys, a term that the industry has recently taken on. It’s a really simple idea, but hides a lot of complexity. In the past, making log-ins more secure required doing some extra effort: typing in a one-time code, adding more steps to the log-in process, setting up a password manager or some other software tool. Now, we can use a set of cryptographic keys – meaning a long string of digits – in a way that the user doesn’t have to remember or type anything additional. One of the keys runs privately, only known to the user – meaning it’s stored on a phone or computer in a safe digital place, and easily recovered if a device gets lost or stolen. The other key is public and used to unlock an account. This public/private key pair has been a fundamental security process for decades, and there’s still no stronger, faster or more scalable security technology.

There isn’t any easy way to compromise a log-in because gaining access to a private key will take a lot more effort than copying down a simple password. Passkeys are unlike passwords which are constantly passed back and forth between users and services and easily phished. Instead, with passkeys, nothing related to the user ever gets passed, therefore there’s nothing personal to phish to take over an account. The industry labels passkeys “phishing-resistant.”

In the past, we tried to augment passwords with various multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods. These include SMS texts to send one-time codes, or running a smartphone authenticator app (such as from Google or Authy) to generate the code, or specialized hardware keys from YubiKey, SoloKeys, or Google’s Titan.

SMS MFA fell out of favor almost a decade ago. The phone-based apps were helpful because most people already carry one around. But if a phone is lost or stolen, the user needs backups to complete their log-ins. And they’ll need at least two hardware keys and keep them stored in two separate places, just in case they lose one. Plus, the hardware keys fit into devices via a variety of connection methods, such as USB-A, USB-C, Bluetooth or NFC. That means managing a key collection and matching it with the appropriate endpoint device and connector becomes messy.

So here’s the challenge: we need to make MFA – or more secure logins -- happen in a single step without any passwords, one-time codes, or annoying captchas. Challenge accepted, and that’s why passkeys are a better idea. They don’t require users to remember anything, either to type in the one-time code or where the user last put their hardware key. It accomplishes MFA in a single step, making it a lot more user-friendly. And because there’s no personal or special “what you know” information stored anywhere or shared with anyone else, it’s much more secure than these other MFA methods. There’s no additional hardware to cart around either. Passkeys also make it possible to automatically provision keys and preserve privacy.

The protocols behind the passkey use the WebAuthn standard. When a user registers for a passkey, the device creates the keypair. Passkeys are managed by various tools that are part of the operating system (such as Apple’s iCloud Keychain or Windows Hello and Microsoft's Authenticator) or can be created by the browser’s built-in password manager. This standard exists as just one of a collection of others that have been assembled by the Fast Identity (FIDO) Alliance and adopted by hundreds of vendors and large corporate and government entities.

Google, Apple, and Microsoft are all supporters and contributors to WebAuthn and other FIDO standards, and included in the latest OS and browser software versions. FIDO’s standards also get rid of custom programming and proprietary methods and also divorces MFA methods from the actual apps that have to depend on them. Before passkeys, businesses have combined FIDO methods with other security factors (such as finger gestures, typing cadence, geo-location) using adaptive authentication routines that adjust how much they need MFA to complete a particular operation. That's still not as user-friendly as passkeys.

There are several issues. First, passkeys don’t currently require any attestation. That means there isn’t anything in the current spec that ties the passkey to the actual human identity. Part of this is deliberate design, because machines create them. “Passkeys on Android will not initially have any attestation. If we add any attestation in the future it will be in a new format common across different Google products,” writes Google engineer Adam Langley. This has been changing, with an announcement that Android 13 will support better attestation protocols.

Second, passkeys aren’t designed for users to share across different operating systems, meaning a user can’t run an Apple-generated passkey directly on an Android device. To be completely cross-platform, we need a key management server that was designed with this in mind. “By handing over your digital passkeys to Apple, Microsoft, and Google, you’re making it easier for those companies to trap you inside their respective ecosystems. For now, the FIDO Alliance has no specific solutions for the lock-in problem it’s helping to create,” writes Fast Company.

Next, there are differences in implementation between business and consumer-oriented solutions for passkeys. A consumer-based product has to manage millions of passkeys and scaling up to support that kind of load means a rock-solid implementation.

Finally, passkeys do introduce a new level of complexity, because they are different from the hardware FIDO keys currently sold. That will require some user education, notwithstanding the Apple PR blitz that shows how easy it will be to use them. Setting high user expectation got us into this password mess in the first place.

The end days of the password have been frequently announced before. This time, passkeys might actually make it happen.

David Strom, president, David Strom, Inc.