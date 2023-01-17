Entries for our 2023 SC Awards officially opened, providing the opportunity for cybersecurity companies to nominate their products, services and people for excellence.

Each year when we hit this milestone in the program I consider why such recognitions are critical to the market, beyond delivering the (well deserved) kudos to the vendor community. In 2020 and 2021 my mind went to COVID – the desperation organizations felt to find solutions that could help protect their systems and networks amid so many transitions in workforce and IT infrastructure. Last year I thought about the surge in cyber tech investments and how that fact – and our decision to add categories for startups and investors – reflected a transition in requirements and a subsequent tipping point in innovation.

So what about 2023? We start this year with a great deal of economic uncertainty. Security teams will not be immune from impact, expected to do their part to find efficiencies. Budgetary requests will bring questions: what products have proven their worth? What companies can customize services for added savings? What technologies trim resource intensive processes?

Indeed, the value of the SC Awards grows all the more apparent as organizations around the world seek out ways to effectively and responsibly manage budgets amid economic challenges. More than ever, security leaders want guidance from vendors that understand their requirements, and solutions that deliver on promises. This program provides valuable intelligence to meet that critical need.

Yes, SC Awards are about providing kudos to the cybersecurity vendor community. But that doesn’t simply translate to a plaque on a corporate office wall or a logo on their websites. It's recognition for support of security teams in their effort to make smart buying decisions.

So, calling all cybersecurity companies: take a look at the entry kit, note some new categories that reflect an evolving market, and consider submitting your people and solutions for recognition. You have until March 13 to enter, and winners will be unveiled in August.