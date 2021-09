Bradley BarthSeptember 20, 2021

“Every single person, whether they know it or not, is walking around with a million-dollar cell phone and a million-dollar laptop,” due to the data they come in contact with, said Waseem, a passionate privacy advocate, said the director of cyber education for the National Cyber Security Alliance. “And if you understand why your information is worth hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to other people, then you are more apt to protect that data.”