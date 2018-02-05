Phishing scam exposes W-2 forms of Keokuk, Iowa employees and officials

The small Iowan city of Keokuk has disclosed that a cybercriminal used a phishing scam to fraudulently obtain an electronic file containing the 2017 W-2 tax forms of current and former employees and elected officials.

"Upon learning of the incident, we commenced a prompt and thorough investigation, and the incident was reported to law enforcement; however, at this time, no suspect has been identified," reads an official statement from Keokuk, according to a Feb. 4 report from Tri States Public Radio. "We have confirmed that the information obtained by the unauthorized party included only 2017 Form W-2s of employees and elected officials. No credit card or bank account information was involved."

With a population of a little over 10,000, Keokuk says that in response to the Jan. 30 incident, it will offer affected individuals credit monitoring and ID theft protection services. City employees hired in 2018 are not impacted.