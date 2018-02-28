Phishme acquired by private equity firms, rebrands as Cofense

Phishme announced that it has been acquired by a consortium of private equity firms and has changed its name to Cofense.

Neither the names of the private equity investors nor the actual purchase price was revealed, but Phisme noted that it had been valued at $400 million by the consortium. The rebranding will not change the company's primary market approach, it will deliver phishing defensive solutions that work on both the human and technological sides of the problem, the company said.

“With our new name and branding, we're ready to blow things out. The Cofense brand speaks to how we've expanded our approach. Cofense delivers collective, complete phishing defense. We've been moving in this direction for years, with solutions that accelerate incident response, fueled by employee-sourced phishing-attack intelligence,” said Phishme co-founder Aaron Higbee in a blog post on the deal.