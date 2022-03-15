Is there such a thing as too much security funding?

At one point during his career as a chief information security officer (CISO), James Christiansen said he found himself in the unique position: working for a CEO that would approve his wish list during a budget period while other departments were experiencing cuts.

“The lesson here is really around corporate change, and the ability to adapt to change,” said Christiansen, who is now with Netskope.

While his company at the time had the funds and the means to deploy all of the projects on his wish list, he said he learned that there is such a thing as too much funding.

Listen to episode 32 of CISO Stories: Did You Ask For (and Get!) Too Much Security Money!

“Don’t be confused: I’m not talking about change control and making IT kinds of changes,” he elaborated during an episode of Security Weekly's CISO Stories podcast. “This is how much people can adjust and change at once.”

He said he learned that there is only so much an organization can do in one period of time, and urged CISOs to restrain themselves if they found themselves in similar circumstances.

Christiansen is Netskope’s vice president of cloud security transformation and leader of the chief strategy office.